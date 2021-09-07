Floating Wind Turbine Market Records a CAGR of 34.35% by 2025|COVID-19 Analysis and Impact | Technavio
Sep 07, 2021, 18:00 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Technavio's Research Analysis, the floating wind turbine market is likely to register a decelerating CAGR of 34.35% with an incremental growth of USD 993.58 million during 2021-2025.
Impact of COVID-19
The COVID-19 impact report on the floating wind turbine market offers pre as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates. As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the Floating Wind Turbine Market 2021-2025 market is expected to have Negative & Inferior growth.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- Based on segmentation by Market Landscape, which is the leading segment in the market?
Semi-submersible was the leading segment and will continue to lead the market.
- At what rate is the market projected to accelerate or decelerate?
The market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 34.35%.
- What is the expected YOY in 2021?
The YOY growth rate for 2021 is estimated at 12.60%
- How big is the Europe market?
57% of the growth will originate from Europe.
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will decelerate during the forecast period. Doosan Heavy Industries and Construction Co. Ltd., Eaton Corporation Plc, Equinor ASA, General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Mingyang Smart Energy Group Co. Ltd., Naval Energies, Principle Power Inc., Siemens AG, and Vestas Wind System AS are some of the major market participants. Although the favorable government regulations for floating wind, change in energy mix and rise in offshore installations will offer immense growth opportunities. Competition from alternative technologies may impede market growth. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this floating wind turbine market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Floating Wind Turbine Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Floating Wind Turbine Market is segmented as below:
- Market Landscape
- Semi-submersible
- Spar-buoy
- Others
- Geography
- Europe
- ROW
Floating Wind Turbine Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The floating wind turbine market report covers the following areas:
- Floating Wind Turbine Market Size
- Floating Wind Turbine Market Trends
- Floating Wind Turbine Market Industry Analysis
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Floating Wind Turbine Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist floating wind turbine market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the floating wind turbine market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the floating wind turbine market across Europe and ROW
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of floating wind turbine market vendors
