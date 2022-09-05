Flock Adhesive Market to Grow More Than Double, Surpassing US$ 4.6 Billion by 2032

China to Vanguard the Sales in East Asia Flock Adhesives Market; India to Lead the Rally in South Asia

This report by Fact.MR sheds light on the current market scenario of flock adhesives and factors driving the growth in the upcoming decade. It also presents insightful information about growth drivers, restraints, competitive landscape and recent developments across essential segments including types of resin, applications and region.

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global flock adhesive market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 4.6 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the evaluation period from 2022 to 2032. Application of flock adhesives in paper, textile, and automotive sectors to join materials such as metals, plastics, and rubber is the key factor driving the demand.

As these adhesives are also environment friendly because they don't emit any harmful particles, adoption in diverse industries has surged, as per the study. Epoxy resin is considered to be the most preferred resin for flock adhesives as it is biodegradable. Hence, the demand for epoxy resin flock adhesives is projected to surge at a robust pace over the forecast period.

Further, automotive industry is expected to be the most prominent segment driving the growth of flocking adhesives. These adhesives are increasingly being used in car interiors due to the stringent regulations pertaining to the use of plastic. Along with the automotive industry, flocking adhesives are also used in industrial manufacturing, cosmetics, home, packaging, and textile.

As of now, North America is the key producer of flock adhesives, opines Fact.MR. The demand for these adhesives is predicted to rise in the U.S., as it is home to one of the world's largest automotive and textile industries.

Additionally, the U.S. textile manufacturers are consistently experimenting to create next-generation textile materials such as conductive fabric with antistatic properties. They are also focusing to develop electronic textiles with abilities to monitor heart rate and other vital signs, antimicrobial fibers, lifesaving body armor, and fabrics that adapt to the climate. This is expected to create a conducive environment for the manufacturers.

Moreover, the need for flock adhesives is also estimated to rise in Asia-Pacific due to growing demand for lightweight and low-carbon-emitting automobiles. Asia-Pacific is projected to be a leading player in flock adhesives market. According to the study, China is anticipated to scale new heights in the next decade, followed by India.

With expansion of packaging industry in India coupled with growing sustainability concerns, adoption of epoxy resin flock adhesives is predicted to burgeon in India's packaging industry. On the back of this, Asia Pacific is expected to contribute nearly 1/5th of revenue in the global market by 2022.

Key Takeaways:

Top 2 flock adhesive manufacturers are expected to account for approximately 33.4% market share.

Demand for flock adhesives is poised to surge by 2.6x between 2022 and 2032.

In the last five years, global consumption of flock adhesives increased at a CAGR of about 6.3%.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the most remunerative flock adhesives market, with China leading the growth.

is expected to be the most remunerative flock adhesives market, with leading the growth. India is expected to be a lucrative market for flock adhesives, spearheading the growth in South Asia through 2022 & beyond.

is expected to be a lucrative market for flock adhesives, spearheading the growth in through 2022 & beyond. In terms of resin type, epoxy resin flock adhesives segment is expected to witness positive growth at 5.3% CAGR during the assessment period.

Based on application, automotive industry is expected to witness fastest growth over the forthcoming decade.

Growth Drivers:

Diverse applications in automotive industry, especially in car interiors to adhere to the mandatory emission standards will boost the market.

Rapid expansion of next-generation textile manufacturing is anticipated to create incremental growth opportunities for the key players.

Surging adoption of lightweight vehicles coupled with rising focus to curb the carbon emission will provide impetus to the growth in the market.

Restraints:

High maintenance costs may prevent widespread adoption of flock adhesives in the low- and middle-income countries.

Harmful fumes might cause an adverse effect due to inhalation of these adhesives. This might impede the growth.

Competitive Landscape:

As per the study, the market is expected to be consolidated with two leading players dominating the space. To gain a competitive edge, several key players are adopting market strategies such as mergers and acquisitions. They are also collaborating with end users and leading e-commerce giants to expand their customer base.

Some of the recent developments are:

In April 2020 , CHT Group announced that it has started using flock adhesives for the production of COVID -19 test strips. The company also demonstrated other possible benefits of these adhesives. They are suitable for application by dipping, suitability for electrostatic support, high availability, faster delivery, and tested quality.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

Sika AG

CHT Group

NYATEX

SwissFlock AG

Arkema

H.B. Fuller Company

Dow

PARKER HANNIFIN CORP

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Stahl Holdings B.V

Avient Corporation

Kissel + Wolf GmbH

NANPAO RESINS CHEMICAL GROUP

More Valuable Insights on Flock Adhesives Market

In the latest study, Fact.MR offers a detailed study on flock adhesives market for the forecast period of 2022 to 2032. This study also highlights key drivers promoting the sales of flock adhesives through detailed segmentation as follows:

By Application:

Automotive

Textiles

Paper & Packaging

Others

By Resin Type:

Acrylic

Polyurethane

Epoxy

Others

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Covered in the Flock Adhesives Market Report

What is the projected value of the flock adhesives market in 2022?

At what rate will the global flock adhesives market grow until 2032?

Which are the factors hampering the growth in the flock adhesives market?

Which region is expected to lead in the global flock adhesives market during 2022-2032?

Which are the factors driving the flock adhesives market during the forecast period?

What is the expected market value of the flock adhesives market during the forecast period?

