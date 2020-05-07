Flock Freight Prioritizes Shipping Essential Goods via its Digital Freight Platform as it Reports Company Growth

SOLANA BEACH, Calif., May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Flock Freight , the only logistics technology company that enables scaled freight pooling (the process of combining multiple loads onto one truck), today announced it has pooled more than 12,000 total shipments, a 296% increase in pooled shipments between 2018 and 2019. Additionally, Flock Freight's hubless pooling product, FlockDirect, has attracted new customers in 2020, including mid-market and enterprise companies such as Berlin Packaging, Blue Diamond Almonds, Mueller Industries, Nature's Bounty, and Tuft & Needle.

Flock Freight, like many other companies that work in the supply chain industry, has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Flock Freight has prioritized its work with companies that are providing essential goods, such as food and medical supplies, and customers that have had to make significant changes to their business models. Flock Freight has seen its customers pivot to increase or decrease production, develop new products, and cater to different consumers.

Flock Freight makes shipping freight efficient and affordable by pooling multiple loads onto one truck. Flock Freight's hubless pooling technology utilizes proprietary algorithms to eliminate terminals by combining multiple less-than-truckload (LTL) and partial truckload (PTL) shipments that are going in the same direction onto one truck. Flock Freight's flagship product, FlockDirect, guarantees hubless transit and full truckload service for all shipments, regardless of size.

With FlockDirect, companies that had previously been purchasing full truckloads for loads that were not completely full now save an average of 10-30% on every pooled shipment. Alternatively, companies that used to ship freight via LTL or partial consolidators and now pool with FlockDirect avoid terminals and the potential for damage or losses. As a result, freight isn't handled between pickup and delivery, and is damaged less than 0.001% of the time.

"The need for truly hubless transport options is more necessary now than ever, and Flock Freight is transforming the freight industry as the only company with the technology to pool multiple shipments into one truckload," said Oren Zaslansky, chief executive officer and founder of Flock Freight. "The remarkable demand for FlockDirect demonstrates the value that both shippers and carriers find in upending traditional shipping models."

Flock Freight has also launched a program called "Driver Care" to thank Flock Freight carriers and drivers for the risk they are taking to keep supply chains running in spite of the new challenges and hazards due to the coronavirus. Drivers and their families can submit a request to receive restaurant gift cards or credits for meal delivery platforms or rideshare apps to use at drive-thrus. As part of the program, Flock Freight is also offering catered lunches to carrier fleets it is partnered with an appreciation of their continued work and dedication through this trying time.

Flock Freight is fundamentally changing the way the $200B freight industry operates by offering more affordable and efficient solutions that enable companies to ship freight without worrying about damage or delays. Carriers reap the benefits of FlockDirect by maximizing their revenue potential and pooling multiple shipments onto their trucks. This helps carriers avoid the significant fees and costs of shipping freight on trucks that are not completely full.

About Flock Freight

Flock Freight is the only trucking freight company that offers a hubless shipping solution for businesses. The company is transforming the freight industry with its proprietary pooling technology and algorithms that eliminate terminals and optimize underutilized supply. Founded in 2015, the company works at the intersection of cutting-edge technology and human-centric logistics, prioritizing exceptional service and affordability for the shipper and increased revenue potential for carriers. Backed by SignalFire, GLP, Google Ventures, and several other leaders in the digital supply chain transformation, Flock Freight (formerly AuptiX) is headquartered in Solana Beach, CA.

SOURCE Flock Freight

Related Links

http://www.flockfreight.com

