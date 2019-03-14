Flood Relief: U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage in Nebraska, Iowa
U-Box portable storage containers also part of disaster relief assistance at 8 U-Haul stores
Mar 14, 2019, 19:04 ET
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eight U-Haul® self-storage facilities across Nebraska and Iowa are offering 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box® container usage to residents who were impacted by severe storms that hit the area on Wednesday.
Flooding has prompted evacuations and road closures, and caused extensive damage to homes, creating a need for dry and secure self-storage where possessions can be stowed during recovery efforts.
"Floodwaters continue to rise, and our communities could use help," said Mike Hale, U-Haul Company of Nebraska president. "We want to assist to our neighbors in times of need. We encourage folks to bring their belongings to one of our nearby self-storage facilities until the floodwaters recede."
Families seeking additional information or needing to arrange 30 days free self-storage should contact the nearest participating facility in Council Bluffs, Lincoln or Omaha:
U-Haul Moving & Storage of I-80 & Manawa
721 32nd Ave.
Council Bluffs, IA 51501
(712) 366-9401
U-Haul Moving & Storage of 48 & Vine
740 N. 48th St.
Lincoln, NE 68504
(402) 466-8135
U-Haul Moving & Storage of North Lincoln
1930 Fletcher Ave.
Lincoln, NE 68521
(402) 488-1930
U-Haul Moving & Storage at L St.
8616 L St.
Omaha, NE 68127
(402) 592-2230
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Millard Ave.
4868 S. 135th St.
Omaha, NE 68137
(402) 896-2410
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Millard Stonybrook
5808 S. 144th St.
Omaha, NE 68137
(402) 596-9771
U-Haul Moving & Storage of North Downtown
1006 N. 18th St.
Omaha, NE 68102
(402) 506-9729
U-Haul Moving & Storage at West Maple St.
8920 Maple St.
Omaha, NE 68134
(402) 392-0440
U-Haul stores offer needed supplies to help with storm recovery like boxes, tarps, propane and propane tanks. U-Haul urges customers to ensure tanks are topped off since propane is good to have in the event of long-term power outages.
With U-Box containers, you can conveniently pick up our custom-designed trailer and take your U-Box with you. U-Haul also can store your U-Box container in our secure warehouses or pick up and deliver it to a location of your choice.
U-Haul is the industry leader in do-it-yourself moving and self-storage with more than 21,000 locations across the U.S. and Canada. In addition to its 30 days free self-storage disaster relief program, U-Haul is proud to be at the forefront of aiding communities in times of need as an official American Red Cross Disaster Responder.
About U-Haul
Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of more than 21,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 now offers customers access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the self-service options on their internet-connected mobile devices. U-Haul customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to 161,000 trucks, 118,000 trailers and 42,000 towing devices. U-Haul offers nearly 632,000 rooms and 55.2 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities throughout North America. U-Haul is the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry and is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S.
