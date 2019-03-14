Flood Relief: U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage in Nebraska, Iowa

"Floodwaters continue to rise, and our communities could use help," said Mike Hale, U-Haul Company of Nebraska president. "We want to assist to our neighbors in times of need. We encourage folks to bring their belongings to one of our nearby self-storage facilities until the floodwaters recede."

Families seeking additional information or needing to arrange 30 days free self-storage should contact the nearest participating facility in Council Bluffs, Lincoln or Omaha:

U-Haul Moving & Storage of I-80 & Manawa

721 32nd Ave.

Council Bluffs, IA 51501

(712) 366-9401

U-Haul Moving & Storage of 48 & Vine

740 N. 48th St.

Lincoln, NE 68504

(402) 466-8135

U-Haul Moving & Storage of North Lincoln

1930 Fletcher Ave.

Lincoln, NE 68521

(402) 488-1930

U-Haul Moving & Storage at L St.

8616 L St.

Omaha, NE 68127

(402) 592-2230

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Millard Ave.

4868 S. 135th St.

Omaha, NE 68137

(402) 896-2410

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Millard Stonybrook

5808 S. 144th St.

Omaha, NE 68137

(402) 596-9771

U-Haul Moving & Storage of North Downtown

1006 N. 18th St.

Omaha, NE 68102

(402) 506-9729

U-Haul Moving & Storage at West Maple St.

8920 Maple St.

Omaha, NE 68134

(402) 392-0440

U-Haul stores offer needed supplies to help with storm recovery like boxes, tarps, propane and propane tanks. U-Haul urges customers to ensure tanks are topped off since propane is good to have in the event of long-term power outages.

With U-Box containers, you can conveniently pick up our custom-designed trailer and take your U-Box with you. U-Haul also can store your U-Box container in our secure warehouses or pick up and deliver it to a location of your choice.

U-Haul is the industry leader in do-it-yourself moving and self-storage with more than 21,000 locations across the U.S. and Canada. In addition to its 30 days free self-storage disaster relief program, U-Haul is proud to be at the forefront of aiding communities in times of need as an official American Red Cross Disaster Responder.

About U-Haul

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of more than 21,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 now offers customers access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the self-service options on their internet-connected mobile devices. U-Haul customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to 161,000 trucks, 118,000 trailers and 42,000 towing devices. U-Haul offers nearly 632,000 rooms and 55.2 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities throughout North America. U-Haul is the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry and is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S.

Contact:

Andrea Batchelor

Jeff Lockridge

E-mail: publicrelations@uhaul.com

Phone: 602-263-6981

Website: uhaul.com

SOURCE U-Haul