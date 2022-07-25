Flood Relief: U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Storage at 2 Oshkosh Locations

OSHKOSH, Wis., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® is offering 30 days of free self-storage to northeast Wisconsin residents impacted by recent flooding.

Weekend thunderstorms downed trees and powerlines, and flooded roads in Oshkosh and surrounding areas, creating an immediate need for access to dry and secure self-storage.

"These neighborhoods are part of a close-knit community and almost everyone knows someone affected by these storms," said David Bynum. U-Haul Company of Northern Milwaukee and Suburbs president. "Many families are in need of a place to store their belongings. U-Haul can help during the recovery process."

People seeking more information about the U-Haul disaster relief program or needing to arrange 30 days of free self-storage should contact the participating facility nearest them:

U-Haul Moving & Storage at UW of Oshkosh

243 Ohio St.

Oshkosh, WI 54902

(920) 233-1244

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Oshkosh West

900 N. Koeller St.

Oshkosh, WI 54902

(920) 232-3713

Customers needing cardboard boxes can utilize the in-store Take a Box, Leave a Box program. U-Haul offers an area where customers can drop off used boxes in good condition, and others can access the boxes at no cost. U-Haul encourages anyone who has reusable boxes to drop them at the nearest U-Haul store location to assist this environmentally friendly initiative.

In addition to its 30 days free self-storage disaster relief program, U-Haul is proud to be at the forefront of aiding communities in times of need as an official American Red Cross Disaster Responder.

About U-HAUL

