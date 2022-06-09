Flood Risk America Releases Hurricane Preparedness Guidelines for Commercial Property Developers, Owners, and Operators; Launches Pre-Emergency Preparedness Planning Program

LAKE WORTH, Fla., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flood Risk America ("FRA" or the "Company") announced today that it has released its 2022 Hurricane Preparedness Guidelines for Commercial Property Developers, Owners, and Operators, along with the launch of a Pre-Emergency Flood Preparedness Planning Program. The focus of the program is to provide proactive flood risk mitigation strategies ahead of this hurricane season.

"We anticipate above-average hurricane activity this year, and we urge you to stay alert and prepared. Flash floods from storms and hurricanes can come unexpectedly, and the damage is costly," said Steve Gill, Flood Risk America founder and CEO.

The National Hurricane Center designates June 1st - November 30th as the official hurricane season across the Atlantic basin.

The FRA's Pre-Emergency Preparedness Planning is a full-service flood risk mitigation program designed to be rapidly deployable when the need for flood emergency preparedness is significant and immediate response is critical.

"This program ensures that our clients are prepared for an emergency before it happens, and helps our clients recover fast from emergency situations," added Mr. Gill. "Flooding is the biggest natural disaster in the United States, but that doesn't mean it should curb your business operations. I'm very excited for Flood Risk America to be able to expand its service offering in the flood risk mitigation domain through its pre-emergency flood preparedness planning program and continue serving our clients and communities in meaningful ways ahead of the hurricane season."

About Flood Risk America:

Flood Risk America, LLC ("FRA") is an industry-leading flood risk management company specializing in FEMA-Compliant, proactive flood risk prevention solutions and products designed to effectively mitigate flood risks for commercial property developers, owners, and operators nationwide. For more information, please visit www.floodriskamerica.com.

