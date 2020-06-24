Flooding in Jefferson, Orleans, Terrebonne Parishes: U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Storage

"Many of the rivers and streams are expected to flood, creating an immediate need for secure self-storage options," said Patrick Allen, U-Haul Company of Southern Louisiana president. "As an essential service provider, U-Haul is here to offer the necessities to our neighbors. We want to make sure their possessions are protected at no cost for one month."

U-Haul has made 12 local facilities available to help. People seeking more information about the U-Haul disaster relief program or needing to arrange 30 days of free self-storage should contact the nearest participating location:

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Oakwood

No. 4 Westbank Expressway

Gretna, LA 70053

(504) 368-1965

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Hammond Square

1915 SW Railroad Ave.

Hammond, LA 70403

(985) 345-3066

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Lapalco Blvd.

2340 Lapalco Blvd.

Harvey, LA 70058

(504) 368-7823

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Houma

133 Monarch Drive

Houma, LA 70364

(985) 868-5224

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Kenner

2828 Marietta St.

Kenner, LA 70062

(504) 468-3444

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Marrero

7201 Westbank Expressway

Marrero, LA 70072

(504) 349-0969

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Causeway Blvd.

3800 N. Causeway Blvd.

Metairie, LA 70002

(504) 837-4122

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Metairie at Airline Hwy.

3847 Airline Drive

Metairie, LA 70001

(504) 302-4666

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Metairie at Central Ave.

1019 Central Ave.

Metairie, LA 70001

(504) 737-0916

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Gentilly

6210 Chef Menteur Hwy.

New Orleans, LA 70126

(504) 246-9011

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Michoud Blvd.

4449 Michoud Blvd.

New Orleans, LA 70129

(504) 254-1140

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Gause Blvd.

1685 Gause Blvd.

Slidell, LA 70458

(985) 643-7073

U-Haul offered one month of free self-storage on March 12 to all college students whose school schedules were interrupted by COVID-19. That offer is ongoing at U-Haul-owned and -operated storage facilities across the U.S. and Canada, and is subject to availability.

As an essential service provider, U-Haul is open to meet the needs of its communities. For details on what U-Haul has done to enhance cleaning protocols, protect Team Members and customers, and encourage the use of programs that inherently promote social distancing and contactless business, please reference our multi-media press release: "Moving Safely and Smartly during the COVID-19 Pandemic."

