Flooding in Jefferson, Orleans, Terrebonne Parishes: U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Storage
Jun 24, 2020, 14:15 ET
NEW ORLEANS, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® is offering 30 days of free self-storage to residents of Jefferson, Orleans and Terrebonne Parishes impacted by flooding.
A low pressure system in southwest Louisiana is causing heavy rains and flash-flood alerts. Residents have been warned to avoid low-lying areas and to move to higher ground.
"Many of the rivers and streams are expected to flood, creating an immediate need for secure self-storage options," said Patrick Allen, U-Haul Company of Southern Louisiana president. "As an essential service provider, U-Haul is here to offer the necessities to our neighbors. We want to make sure their possessions are protected at no cost for one month."
U-Haul has made 12 local facilities available to help. People seeking more information about the U-Haul disaster relief program or needing to arrange 30 days of free self-storage should contact the nearest participating location:
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Oakwood
No. 4 Westbank Expressway
Gretna, LA 70053
(504) 368-1965
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Hammond Square
1915 SW Railroad Ave.
Hammond, LA 70403
(985) 345-3066
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Lapalco Blvd.
2340 Lapalco Blvd.
Harvey, LA 70058
(504) 368-7823
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Houma
133 Monarch Drive
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 868-5224
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Kenner
2828 Marietta St.
Kenner, LA 70062
(504) 468-3444
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Marrero
7201 Westbank Expressway
Marrero, LA 70072
(504) 349-0969
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Causeway Blvd.
3800 N. Causeway Blvd.
Metairie, LA 70002
(504) 837-4122
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Metairie at Airline Hwy.
3847 Airline Drive
Metairie, LA 70001
(504) 302-4666
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Metairie at Central Ave.
1019 Central Ave.
Metairie, LA 70001
(504) 737-0916
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Gentilly
6210 Chef Menteur Hwy.
New Orleans, LA 70126
(504) 246-9011
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Michoud Blvd.
4449 Michoud Blvd.
New Orleans, LA 70129
(504) 254-1140
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Gause Blvd.
1685 Gause Blvd.
Slidell, LA 70458
(985) 643-7073
U-Haul offered one month of free self-storage on March 12 to all college students whose school schedules were interrupted by COVID-19. That offer is ongoing at U-Haul-owned and -operated storage facilities across the U.S. and Canada, and is subject to availability.
As an essential service provider, U-Haul is open to meet the needs of its communities. For details on what U-Haul has done to enhance cleaning protocols, protect Team Members and customers, and encourage the use of programs that inherently promote social distancing and contactless business, please reference our multi-media press release: "Moving Safely and Smartly during the COVID-19 Pandemic."
