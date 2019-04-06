Flooding in Louisiana: U-Haul Extends 30 Days Free Self-Storage
8 facilities across 7 cities are now available to assist flood victims
Apr 06, 2019, 11:55 ET
NEW ORLEANS, April 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eight U-Haul® self-storage facilities across seven cities are offering 30 days of free self-storage to residents who have been impacted by flooding in southern Louisiana.
Rising water from steady storms have caused damage to many homes, creating a need for self-storage where possessions can be stowed during recovery efforts.
"We're here to help our communities in times of need," stated Pat Allen, U-Haul Company of Southern Louisiana president. "If you've been affected by the recent flooding in this region, we encourage you to take advantage of our dry and secure self-storage facilities for one month at no cost."
Families seeking additional information or needing to arrange 30 days free self-storage should contact the nearest participating facility (alphabetized by city):
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Oakwood
No 4 Westbank Expy.
Gretna, LA 70053
(504) 368-1965
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Hammond Square
1915 SW Railroad Ave.
Hammond, LA 70403
(985) 345-3066
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Lapalco Blvd.
2340 Lapalco Blvd.
Harvey, LA 70058
(504) 368-7823
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Kenner
2828 Marietta St.
Kenner, LA 70062
(504) 468-3444
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Marrero
7201 Westbank Expy.
Marrero, LA 70072
(504) 349-0969
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Gentilly
6210 Chef Menteur Hwy.
New Orleans, LA 70126
(504) 246-9011
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Michoud Blvd.
4449 Michoud Blvd.
New Orleans, LA 70129
(504) 254-1140
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Gause Blvd.
1685 Gause Blvd.
Slidell, LA 70458
(985) 643-7073
U-Haul stores offer needed supplies to help with storm recovery like boxes, tarps, propane and propane tanks. U-Haul urges customers to ensure tanks are topped off since propane is good to have in the event of long-term power outages.
U-Haul is the industry leader in do-it-yourself moving and self-storage with more than 21,000 locations across the U.S. and Canada. In addition to its 30 days free self-storage disaster relief program, U-Haul is proud to be at the forefront of aiding communities in times of need as an official American Red Cross Disaster Responder.
