Flooding in Louisiana: U-Haul Extends 30 Days Free Self-Storage

NEW ORLEANS, April 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eight U-Haul® self-storage facilities across seven cities are offering 30 days of free self-storage to residents who have been impacted by flooding in southern Louisiana.

Rising water from steady storms have caused damage to many homes, creating a need for self-storage where possessions can be stowed during recovery efforts.

"We're here to help our communities in times of need," stated Pat Allen, U-Haul Company of Southern Louisiana president. "If you've been affected by the recent flooding in this region, we encourage you to take advantage of our dry and secure self-storage facilities for one month at no cost."

Families seeking additional information or needing to arrange 30 days free self-storage should contact the nearest participating facility (alphabetized by city):

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Oakwood

No 4 Westbank Expy.

Gretna, LA 70053

(504) 368-1965

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Hammond Square

1915 SW Railroad Ave.

Hammond, LA 70403

(985) 345-3066

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Lapalco Blvd.

2340 Lapalco Blvd.

Harvey, LA 70058

(504) 368-7823

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Kenner

2828 Marietta St.

Kenner, LA 70062

(504) 468-3444

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Marrero

7201 Westbank Expy.

Marrero, LA 70072

(504) 349-0969

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Gentilly

6210 Chef Menteur Hwy.

New Orleans, LA 70126

(504) 246-9011

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Michoud Blvd.

4449 Michoud Blvd.

New Orleans, LA 70129

(504) 254-1140

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Gause Blvd.

1685 Gause Blvd.

Slidell, LA 70458

(985) 643-7073

U-Haul stores offer needed supplies to help with storm recovery like boxes, tarps, propane and propane tanks. U-Haul urges customers to ensure tanks are topped off since propane is good to have in the event of long-term power outages.

U-Haul is the industry leader in do-it-yourself moving and self-storage with more than 21,000 locations across the U.S. and Canada. In addition to its 30 days free self-storage disaster relief program, U-Haul is proud to be at the forefront of aiding communities in times of need as an official American Red Cross Disaster Responder.

About U-Haul

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of more than 21,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 now offers customers access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the self-service options on their internet-connected mobile devices. U-Haul customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to 161,000 trucks, 118,000 trailers and 42,000 towing devices. U-Haul offers nearly 632,000 rooms and 55.2 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities throughout North America. U-Haul is the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry and is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S.

Contact:

Jeff Lockridge

Sebastien Reyes

E-mail: publicrelations@uhaul.com

Phone: 602-760-4941

Website: uhaul.com

SOURCE U-Haul