Flooid Launches New Omnicore Solution to Accelerate Omnichannel Innovation and Digital Enablement

CINCINNATI and COVENTRY, England, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flooid, a market-leading unified commerce SaaS platform, today announced the launch of Flooid Omnicore.

Flooid's Omnicore capability, available through its extensive Unified Commerce Platform, enables retailers to integrate every touch point offering consumers what they need, when they need it. Moreover, Flooid's architectural strength and scalability allow for deployment of omnichannel functionality on fixed, mobile and consumer devices. Flooid's products leverage back-end services and mechanisms across in-store, mobile and digital capabilities enabling omnichannel experiences on all touch points. Omnicore brings enhanced Endless Aisle and digital capability and tools including Reserve Online, Pickup In-Store (ROPIS); Buy Online, Pickup In-Store (BOPIS); and Buy Online, Return In-Store (BORIS) and consumer mobile which are all vital pieces of post-pandemic retail strategy.

Flooid's OmniCore solution delivers:

A flexible, and transformative digital first approach that can evolve over time

The ability to leverage Flooid Core and integrate with a feature-rich OMS or eCommerce providers

Deployment of the same omni functionality on mainline, mobile or self-service checkout

A convenient way to transact across channels

A rich set of composable commerce services to power retailer digital journeys such as consumer mobile, self-scan and personalized shopping experiences

A cloud-first solution that maximizes the potential for rapid trials & implementation through inherent cloud elasticity and speed of deployment

Flexible SaaS based consumption base pricing models

Martyn Osborne, CEO EMEA & Chief Product Officer, Flooid, said: "As we come out of the pandemic, Flooid has seen strong demand for enhanced omnichannel capability, and we're excited to continue to innovate in this area. Many retailers find themselves stuck with inflexible systems that don't really allow for delivery of a scalable omni experience from a single, powerful platform."

"Our continued innovation and the launch of Omnicore will ensure retailers can fill gaps in their current offerings as they continue to innovate and meet emerging customer needs."

Flooid is a market-leading unified commerce SaaS platform that enables retail and hospitality brands to sell to customers flexibly and consistently, wherever they are and however they choose to shop. Our composable commerce solutions enable retailers to select the right mix of services and tech partners to facilitate the selling journey that's right for every customer.

