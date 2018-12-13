Floor & Decor Celebrates Its 100th Store Opening With Ribbon Cutting In Burlingame, California

BURLINGAME, Calif., Dec. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlanta-based Floor & Decor, which has been steadily expanding into the Western United States, celebrated a major company milestone Thursday just outside of the San Francisco Bay.

Here, in Burlingame, the leading specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring and related accessories for both do-it-yourselfers and professional contractors opened the doors to its 100th Floor & Decor retail store and design center.

On hand for the ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new store, at 1541 Adrian Road, were Burlingame Mayor Michael Brownrigg and members of the Burlingame Chamber of Commerce, who were joined by Floor & Decor executives.

The region's high-quality housing stock and a discernible pride in home ownership in this area were two of the many reasons that made Burlingame the perfect site for Floor & Decor's 100th store, company officials said. In addition, Burlingame's central location along the San Francisco Peninsula will allow Floor & Decor to serve homeowners and pros from San Francisco all the way south to Palo Alto.

"With our expansion west, we felt the San Francisco Bay Area was an ideal place to launch our 100th store," said Tom Taylor, the chief executive officer of Floor & Decor, which was founded in 2000. "This is another major achievement for our company and testament to our continued growth and success. I'm proud of every associate – from the people in our stores to those in the store support center – who helped get us to this great milestone."

Floor & Decor now has 10 stores in California, having added six since December 2015 alone.

Largest In-Stock Selection

As a hard-surface flooring leader, Floor & Decor offers the industry's largest in-stock selection of ceramic, stone, tile, wood and laminate flooring – each store typically carries more than 1 million square feet of in-stock flooring options. In addition, Floor & Decor stores carry the necessary tools, decorative materials and related accessories for one-stop shopping on hard-surface flooring projects.

The company sources directly from manufacturers around the globe to bring the world's best and most-innovative flooring to its customers, at unbeatable prices. It also is known for a local focus that results in a store experience and product mix meeting the needs of each individual market.

Each Floor & Decor location offers free design services, as well as a dedicated PRO Services team. The 70,000-square-foot Burlingame store boasts Floor & Decor's largest design center to date, at nearly 4,400 square feet. The store opened Thursday with a team of 60 associates led by Charles Charvat, its chief executive merchant.

"We're thrilled about opening our doors in Burlingame, especially since this is the hundredth Floor & Decor location overall and our tenth store in the state," said Charvat. "As we continue to provide Californians with a wide variety of flooring options at everyday low prices, we also look forward to building relationships with this great community, one customer at a time."

Community involvement is a Floor & Decor tradition. In conjunction with the company's arrival in the Burlingame area, Floor & Decor Cares is contributing $1,000 to a local veterans organization, in support of those in this region who have served in the U.S. armed forces.

Prior to the ribbon cutting, Floor & Decor hosted a private preview event for industry professionals in Burlingame and surrounding communities. In addition to networking opportunities for the pro attendees, one pro was the lucky winner of a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, courtesy of Floor & Décor.

"Making commitments to local professionals is one of the hallmarks of the way we do business at Floor & Decor," remarked Charvat. "Our industry event is a chance for us to shake hands and show support for those in the community with whom we hope to do business for years to come."

"Super Saturday" Celebration Jan. 12

To further celebrate the grand opening, the Burlingame Floor & Decor store will host a family friendly "Super Saturday" community celebration on Jan. 12.

During Super Saturday, every 100th customer to participate in any of the event's interactive games will receive a $100 Floor & Decor gift card. Shoppers also will have a chance to win a $100 gift card by participating in a "Beat the Buzzer" trivia game featuring questions related to Burlingame and Floor & Decor. On top of all that, customers will be invited to roll the dice for a chance to win $1 million in an exciting "Million Dollar Dice Roll" game.

Store hours at the new Burlingame location are 7 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor is a multichannel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring and related accessories, offering a broad in-stock assortment of tile, wood, laminate and natural stone flooring, along with decorative and installation accessories, at everyday low prices. Additional company information can be found at www.flooranddecor.com and on Facebook (www.facebook.com/flooranddecor).

