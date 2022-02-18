Floor Covering Market in China to grow by USD 4.96 billion| Evolving Opportunities with Beaulieu International Group NV & Elegant Living| 17000+ Technavio Reports

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

The floor covering market in China is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Beaulieu International Group NV - The company offers laminate flooring that is easy to clean, quick to install, and offers limitless possibilities.

Elegant Living - The company offers floor covering such as laminate flooring, vinyl flooring, hardwood flooring, and many more.

Forbo Holding Ltd - The company offers modern and hardwearing floor coverings in restaurants and hotels.

Foshan Hanse Industrial Co. Ltd. - The company offers PVC floor tile, white ceramic floor tile, grey porcelain floor tile, and many more.

Fujian Floors China Co. Ltd. - The company offers wooden flooring products such as Herringbone flooring, Solid White Oak Flooring, and many more.

The company offers wooden flooring products such as Herringbone flooring, Solid White Oak Flooring, and many more.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The rapid growth in the construction industry and changing floor covering requirements in key industries are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as rising prices of raw materials will challenge market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.

Segmentation Analysis:

The floor covering market in China report is segmented by Type (Carpet and rug, Luxury vinyl flooring, Ceramic tile, Wood, and Others) and Application (Residential and Commercial). Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the floor covering market size in China and actionable market insights on each segment.

Floor Covering Market In China Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.00% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 4.96 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.00 Regional analysis China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Beaulieu International Group NV, Elegant Living, Forbo Holding Ltd, Foshan Hanse Industrial Co. Ltd., Fujian Floors China Co. Ltd., Hangzhou HanHent Industries Co. Ltd., Milliken and Co., Shanghai Cimic Tiles Co. Ltd., SWISS KRONO Tec AG, and Tjinan Luckyforest Decoration Material Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Carpet and rug - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Luxury vinyl flooring - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Ceramic tile - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Wood - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Beaulieu International Group NV

Elegant Living

Forbo Holding Ltd

Foshan Hanse Industrial Co. Ltd.

Fujian Floors China Co. Ltd.

Hangzhou HanHent Industries Co. Ltd.

Milliken and Co.

Shanghai Cimic Tiles Co. Ltd.

SWISS KRONO Tec AG

Tjinan Luckyforest Decoration Material Co. Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

