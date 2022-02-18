Floor Covering Market in China to grow by USD 4.96 billion| Evolving Opportunities with Beaulieu International Group NV & Elegant Living| 17000+ Technavio Reports

Feb 18, 2022, 21:15 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Floor Covering Market In China by Type (Carpet and rug, Luxury vinyl flooring, Ceramic tile, Wood, and Others) and Application (Residential and Commercial) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The floor covering market share growth in China by the carpet and rug segment will be significant for revenue generation. Carpets are floor coverings that are installed and which can span wall to wall, whereas rugs are generally movable. The segment account largest share in the floor covering the market in China owing to ease of installment and renovation compared to other product types of floor covering. Furthermore, the product launch of carpet and rug in China is another factor expected to boost the growth of the segment during the forecast period.
Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings
The floor covering market in China is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- Beaulieu International Group NV - The company offers laminate flooring that is easy to clean, quick to install, and offers limitless possibilities.
- Elegant Living - The company offers floor covering such as laminate flooring, vinyl flooring, hardwood flooring, and many more.
- Forbo Holding Ltd - The company offers modern and hardwearing floor coverings in restaurants and hotels.
- Foshan Hanse Industrial Co. Ltd. - The company offers PVC floor tile, white ceramic floor tile, grey porcelain floor tile, and many more.
- Fujian Floors China Co. Ltd. - The company offers wooden flooring products such as Herringbone flooring, Solid White Oak Flooring, and many more.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver
- Market Challenges
The rapid growth in the construction industry and changing floor covering requirements in key industries are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as rising prices of raw materials will challenge market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.
Segmentation Analysis:
The floor covering market in China report is segmented by Type (Carpet and rug, Luxury vinyl flooring, Ceramic tile, Wood, and Others) and Application (Residential and Commercial). Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the floor covering market size in China and actionable market insights on each segment.
|
Floor Covering Market In China Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.00%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 4.96 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
7.00
|
Regional analysis
|
China
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Beaulieu International Group NV, Elegant Living, Forbo Holding Ltd, Foshan Hanse Industrial Co. Ltd., Fujian Floors China Co. Ltd., Hangzhou HanHent Industries Co. Ltd., Milliken and Co., Shanghai Cimic Tiles Co. Ltd., SWISS KRONO Tec AG, and Tjinan Luckyforest Decoration Material Co. Ltd.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2021
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Carpet and rug - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Luxury vinyl flooring - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Ceramic tile - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Wood - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Beaulieu International Group NV
- Elegant Living
- Forbo Holding Ltd
- Foshan Hanse Industrial Co. Ltd.
- Fujian Floors China Co. Ltd.
- Hangzhou HanHent Industries Co. Ltd.
- Milliken and Co.
- Shanghai Cimic Tiles Co. Ltd.
- SWISS KRONO Tec AG
- Tjinan Luckyforest Decoration Material Co. Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
