FloorFound Named One of the Best Places to Work in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FloorFound , the pioneer and leader in recommerce for oversized items, today announced that it has been named one of the Best Places to Work in Austin by the Austin Business Journal. The recognition, which is based on direct employee feedback on work experience and culture, reflects FloorFound's commitment to engaging and empowering employees as it accelerates triple-digit growth for its end-to-end recommerce solution.

The Best Places to Work award is the latest in the series of major milestones for FloorFound as retailers and brands embrace its platform, reverse logistics and expansive storage network to streamline the recovery and resale of returned, lightly used and open-box items. In May 2022, FloorFound announced $10.5 million in Series A funding to drive expansion and cement its market leadership in oversized recommerce. The company was also recently named to Fast Company's 2022 list of World Changing Ideas and named a BuiltIn 2022 Best Place to Work.

FloorFound debuted its hosted platform and marketplace for oversized items in February 2021. Since that time, it has more than doubled its recommerce sales each quarter on average and seen a 6x increase in its client base. Together with its clients, FloorFound has helped keep more than 450,000 pounds of furniture in circulation and out of landfills to date.

"This honor underscores our commitment to keeping our team at the center as we build the next great tech company out of Austin," said Chris Richter, CEO of FloorFound. "We are taking aim at a category - recommerce/resale - that is wildly disruptive, full of opportunity and incredibly meaningful for the future of the planet. We're Austin in our DNA, and we're tremendously proud to be recognized by our team and the ABJ as one of the best places to work in our city right now."

FloorFound plans to double headcount to approximately 40 by the end of the year, and is actively hiring across product, engineering, finance and ecommerce operations roles. More information on career opportunities can be found at https://floorfound.com/careers.

FloorFound is focused on protecting the planet by extending the lifecycle of oversized retail products. Founded with the mission of empowering a circular future for all retail, FloorFound's end-to-end Recommerce platform and extensive warehouse network simplify the complexities of oversized returns and resale, from coordination of item pickup and inspection to marketing, sales and revenue recovery. Joybird, Floyd Home, Burrow and Inside Weather rely on FloorFound to power their resale storefronts and drive traffic via the FloorFound marketplace. With FloorFound, large items can find new life and create new joy. For more information, visit https://floorfound.com/ .

