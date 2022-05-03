FloorFound Named to Fast Company's 2022 List of World Changing Ideas

FloorFound's software acknowledged for protecting the planet by empowering retailers to extend the lifecycle of oversized products

AUSTIN, Texas, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FloorFound, the pioneer and leader in recommerce for oversized items, today announced that it has been recognized in Fast Company's 2022 World Changing Ideas Awards for its technology innovation, as well as achieving incredible impact during its short time in business.

Fast Company selected FloorFound as a finalist in the Software category for creating an end-to-end recommerce solution that streamlines the recovery and resale of returned, lightly used, and open-box oversized items. FloorFound also earned honorable mention in the On The Rise: 0-4 Years in Business category, underscoring FloorFound's success in helping retailers support circularity goals. FloorFound and its clients have kept nearly 450,000 pounds of furniture and oversized items in circulation and out of landfills to date.

"Our mission is to power a circular future for all retail," said Chris Richter, co-founder and CEO of FloorFound. "To do this, we've solved the many challenges - pick up, inspection, storage, resale, redelivery - that have made it prohibitively difficult for retailers to manage the return and resale of oversized items. FloorFound cuts through complexity to allow retailers to quickly and easily build their business with resale, wooing customers with an irresistible mix of sustainability, value, and quick shipping."

Retailers working with FloorFound are able to launch a turnkey circularity program, reclaim revenue and reduce waste by providing consumers with high-quality, high-value resale items that ship quickly. FloorFound's solution is architected from the ground up to meet and exceed both sellers' requirements and consumers' expectations, and includes a destination marketplace, localized reverse logistics, processing and inspection capabilities, merchandising and pricing intelligence, and a fulfillment network of more than 40 warehouse hubs and 4 major 3PL partnerships.

"We are consistently inspired by the novelty and creativity that people are applying to solve some of our society's most pressing problems, from shelter to the climate crisis. Fast Company relishes its role in amplifying important, innovative work to address big challenges," says David Lidsky, interim editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "Our journalists have identified some of the most ingenious initiatives to launch since the start of 2021, which we hope will both have a meaningful impact and lead others to join in being part of the solution."

About the World Changing Ideas Awards

World Changing Ideas is one of Fast Company's major annual awards programs and is focused on social good, seeking to elevate finished products and brave concepts that make the world better. A panel of judges from across sectors choose winners, finalists, and honorable mentions based on feasibility and the potential for impact. With the goals of awarding ingenuity and fostering innovation, Fast Company draws attention to ideas with great potential and helps them expand their reach to inspire more people to start working on solving the problems that affect us all.

About FloorFound

FloorFound is focused on protecting the planet by extending the lifecycle of oversized retail products. Founded with the mission of empowering a circular future for all retail, FloorFound's end-to-end Recommerce platform and extensive warehouse network simplify the complexities of oversized returns and resale, from coordination of item pickup and inspection to marketing, sales and revenue recovery. Joybird, Floyd Home, Burrow and Inside Weather rely on FloorFound to power their resale storefronts and drive traffic via the FloorFound marketplace. With FloorFound, large items can find new life and create new joy. For more information, visit https://floorfound.com/.

