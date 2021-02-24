FloorFound Raises $4M to Turn Oversized Goods Returns into Resale Profit

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FloorFound, a software platform that facilitates returns and resales of oversized products for eCommerce retailers, announces it has closed a $4 million seed round led by LiveOak Venture Partners with participation from Flybridge Capital, Next Coast Ventures, and 8VC. Existing investor, Schematic Ventures, also participated in the round. The capital will be used to support additional go-to-market initiatives, new product development, and expansion into additional segments of the oversized eCommerce space.

Founded by eCommerce and supply chain software veterans, Chris Richter and Ryan Matthews, FloorFound is the first circular commerce platform focused on oversized retail categories. The Company's turnkey solution manages the returns and resale process of oversized goods for eCommerce retailers by leveraging a national network of freight, transportation and logistics partners. Once a return is initiated, FloorFound arranges for the item to be picked up from the customer and delivered to a nearby warehouse where it is inspected, labeled, and properly stored. Through FloorFound's platform, the item is then remerchandised and listed for resale on the retailer's digital storefront, where cost-savvy and environmentally conscious consumers can purchase it. The result: savings for the retailer, savings for the customer, savings for the environment.

Given that 15% of oversized retail purchases result in returns, FloorFound's solution is providing real value and significant cost savings for these retailers. It enables customers to eliminate the overhead expense and logistical complexity associated with returns management, recover more revenue through resale, and most importantly, advance a sustainability agenda. Historically, retailers lost millions of dollars on donation, liquidation or disposal of returns, but with FloorFound they realize up to 25% recovery of revenue on the items that FloorFound's platform manages on their behalf.

"We are thrilled about this new set of financial partners including our lead investor LiveOak Venture Partners, who share our vision for bringing circular commerce to oversized retail categories. The depth of supply chain, eCommerce and operating experience that is represented in this round will assure that we establish FloorFound firmly as the leader in our category."



"The unprecedented growth in eCommerce is well-characterized, but it's led to new challenges for retailers. FloorFound's ability to eliminate the reverse logistics and re-commerce challenges with a superior experience that results in higher margins, less environmental waste, and a better customer experience is the answer retailers have been looking for. As a result, adoption by retailers and the end consumer response has been phenomenal," stated Mike Marcantonio, Principal at LiveOak Venture Partners. As part of the financing, Marcantonio will join FloorFound's Board of Directors.

"We're excited to partner with FloorFound to further accelerate the growth of their circular commerce platform. From returns to recaptured revenue, FloorFound is the future of retail," added Anna Palmer, General Partner at Flybridge Capital.

About FloorFound

FloorFound is focused on "saving the planet by extending the lifecycle of retail products." The company's circular commerce platform for oversized eCommerce retailers includes a plug-and-play nationwide reverse logistics network and technology for intaking, grading, pricing and merchandising non-new items and powering resale channels on behalf of its clients. Its initial application is a "push button" Returns Lifecycle Management solution that provides end-to-end management of an oversized return from coordination of the initial pickup through revenue recovery. The company's customers include Floyd Home and Inside Weather, and it has built a nationwide network with 3pl service providers including Pilot Freight Services, Metropolitan Warehouse and Delivery and J.B. Hunt Transport, Inc.

About LiveOak Venture Partners:

LiveOak Venture Partners is a venture capital fund based in Austin, Texas. With 20 years of successful venture investing in Texas, the founders of LiveOak have helped create nearly $2 billion of enterprise value. While almost all of LiveOak's investments begin at the Seed and Series A stages, LiveOak is a full life cycle investor focused on helping create category leading technology and technology-enabled service companies headquartered in Texas. LiveOak Venture Partners has been the lead investor in over 30 exciting high-growth Texas-based companies in the last seven years including ones such as CS Disco, Digital Pharmacist, OJO Labs, Opcity and TrustRadius.

Media Contact

Mayra Del Bello

Marketing & Business Development

LiveOak Venture Partners

[email protected]

(512) 498-4909

SOURCE FloorFound, Inc.

Related Links

http://floorfound.com

