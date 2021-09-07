Flooring Market from Construction Materials Industry to Record 5.86% CAGR post-COVID-19 Pandemic | Technavio

Download FREE Sample Report in one click!

The report identifies rapid growth in the global construction industry as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The major contribution to this growth has come from the residential sector, as home investments in Europe are constantly increasing. However, the rising prices of raw materials are one of the prominent factors impeding market growth.

The flooring market analysis includes Product and Geographic landscape segments. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The flooring market covers the following areas:

Flooring Market Sizing

Flooring Market Forecast

Flooring Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Armstrong Flooring Inc.

Beaulieu International Group NV

Forbo Holding Ltd

Gerflor Group

Interface Inc.

Milliken and Company

Mohawk Industries Inc.

Shaw Industries Group Inc.

Tarkett Group

Toli Corp.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

