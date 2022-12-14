Floorplanning Company Releases Impressive New Features to Its Dealer Management Portal

CARMEL, Ind., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kinetic Advantage, the fastest growing independent floorplan provider serving the independent dealer, has announced major enhancements to its proprietary dealer management portal, Kinetic 360. The new Kinetic 360 showcases a sleek and responsive design, with functionality that allows users to easily navigate the portal and manage their account – putting the dealers in the driver's seat.

After conducting an extensive study, utilizing both quantitative and qualitative methods, to understand the needs of the dealers, Kinetic Advantage used the results of that study to not only design a new portal that would meet those desires, but exceed them as well – with new features expected to delight dealers and improve efficiencies in their day-to-day floorplan management.

"The biggest updates dealers will notice in the new Kinetic 360 portal are the fresh look-and-feel, the intuitive navigation and the added capability to click-through to access more details," said Kinetic Advantage Chief Information Officer and Chief Customer Officer Chris Brady. "The new Kinetic 360 portal was designed to be a self-service tool with the dealer experience top-of-mind. We wanted to showcase, front-and-center, the most important information for the dealer, and we believe that is reflected in this latest release," Brady continued.

In addition to an updated design and the ability to access additional information, a few of the highlights dealers can expect to see in the new portal include:

A comprehensive dashboard providing an "at a glance" view of:

Pending tasks requiring action



A summary of aging inventory



A summary of floorplan counts, including their status

The ability to view and release unapplied funds

A submission form for trade-in floorplan requests

For a given payment, the breakdown of principal, interest, and itemized fees due

The ability to request a FedEx shipping label

The ability to manage users' K360 access

The ability to download reports in multiple file formats

Independent car dealers across the country have found Kinetic 360 to be a huge advantage with its 24/7 access to titles, due dates, and payment amounts. "We expect these new features to provide even more benefits to make our dealers' inventory flooring an easier and more manageable experience. We're excited to build upon the current success of the platform and continue to provide top-tier service for our Kinetic Advantage customers," Brady concluded.

About Kinetic Advantage

Kinetic Advantage is a dynamic independent floorplan company led by trusted industry veterans to provide complete inventory financing solutions to independent dealerships. Our core focus is providing our Independent Dealer customers with complete financing solutions to help them succeed through top-notch service, local support, and a collaborative partnership.



