Flor de Caña Awarded "2018 Best Rum Distillery" in the World

MANAGUA, Nicaragua, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Flor de Caña, the super premium rum from Nicaragua, was awarded "2018 Best Rum Distillery", the highest distinction granted by the International Rum Conference (IRC) at a global level, due to the quality of its products and because its distillery runs on 100% renewable energy. The IRC is one of the main rum conferences worldwide, bringing together international experts and personalities to recognize and award quality and excellence within the industry.