Flor de Caña Launches Global Zero Waste Month Campaign in an Effort to Reduce Food Waste

In collaboration with Food Made Good, a global non-profit that promotes sustainability within the foodservice industry, Flor de Caña has partnered with notable mixologists in over 30 countries, including Julio Cabrera (USA), Nicole Lebedevitch (USA), Mario Farulla (Italy), Remy Savage (UK), Antonio Naranjo (Spain) and Jesse Vida (Singapore), to create delicious sustainable cocktails made with Flor de Caña rum and repurposed food waste from their local communities.

As part of the campaign, Food Made Good helped participating venues design their sustainable cocktails and adopt meaningful sustainable practices into their everyday operations. Flor de Caña will also share zero waste inspired tips and recipes on social media for consumers to enjoy and implement at home.

"Working with an ambitious, outward-looking and creative partner like Flor de Caña is the most effective way we can accelerate progressive practice across hospitality, making bars and restaurant a part of a global sustainability solution," said Simon Heppner, CEO of Food Made Good Global.

The official Zero Waste Month website (www.zerowastecocktails.com) includes a locator of participating bars in the U.S., videos of world-renowned bartenders sharing their original sustainable cocktail creations, practical tips to reduce food waste in daily life and information on how bars and restaurants can join this cause.

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), globally 1/3 of food goes to waste. Through this initiative, Flor de Caña aims to help reduce up to 9 tons of global food waste.

About Flor de Caña Rum

Flor de Caña is a sustainably produced premium rum that's Carbon Neutral & Fair Trade certified. From an 1890 family estate, it's distilled with 100% renewable energy and naturally aged without sugar or artificial ingredients. The brand was honored with the prestigious "Sustainability Award" during the 2020 Green Awards for its leadership in sustainable practices. www.flordecana.com

