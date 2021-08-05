FLOR Launches Fall-Inspired Area Rug Collection

From retro-inspired patterns to earthy textures, FLOR's Fall area rug launch supports various design aesthetics that can fit the need of any room. These launches include:

Memory Lane : With rows of textured grooves, this rug adds an air of relaxed sophistication to any room. Memory Lane is available in trending neutrals, including Flint/Pearl, Flint and Grey.

: With rows of textured grooves, this rug adds an air of relaxed sophistication to any room. Memory Lane is available in trending neutrals, including Flint/Pearl, Flint and Grey. Terrain : This graphic area rug takes inspiration from abstract art to add show-stopping design in a neutral palette – available in Pearl and Chalk – that's versatile enough for any space.

: This graphic area rug takes inspiration from abstract art to add show-stopping design in a neutral palette – available in Pearl and Chalk – that's versatile enough for any space. High Hopes: A bright, playful and patterned area rug, High Hopes makes a statement in lively colorways to add dimension to your home. This rug is available in three funky retro tones: Maize, Blush, and Flannel Blue.

The Fall Collection also includes the launch of new colorways for some of FLOR's most popular rugs, including new color offerings for Skyfall, Hollin Hills, Doe Re Mi, Ticket to Ride, and London Twill. Skyfall and Hollin Hills are two of the brand's Mid-Century inspired rugs and easily transform rooms with their vintage design treatments. Ticket to Ride takes inspiration from menswear plaid with its simple lines and fine details.

FLOR's new collection coincides with its newest Social Spotlight on Jewel Marlowe, the self-proclaimed soulful glamour aficionado. The brand partnered with Marlowe to showcase FLOR and its area rugs through someone else's design lens and style. The Fall Catalog features Marlowe's spaces and is an example of how designers can take our rugs and implement them into their own design vision and home.

"My approach to design involves creating an eclectic style with colors and patterns that pair together in a glamorous way," said Jewel Marlowe of Jeweled Interiors. "As a military family, we have moved many times. In each location, I find myself adding antique and soulful pieces to our home. I love that with FLOR I can take an 8' x 10' rug and turn it into a runner as we relocate or as the needs of our space evolve. The area rugs allow me to add patterns and shapes in each of the rooms that need it most."

