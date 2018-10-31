Florajen® to Expand Access to Refrigerated Probiotics at Walgreens

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Florajen® Probiotics announces plans to expand consumer access by increasing product availability at Walgreens and Duane Reade stores nationwide.

The plan adds three Florajen products — Florajen Digestion, Florajen Women and Florajen Acidophilus — to Walgreens' "Ask Your Pharmacist" area, and expands access by ensuring consistent product availability. Florajen Probiotics are frequently recommended by health care professionals to help patients avoid some of the unpleasant side effects of antibiotics. Now patients will be able to go to the pharmacy counter and ask their Walgreens pharmacist for Florajen at their 9,800 locations across the country.

According to the CDC, more than 269.4 million courses of antibiotics are prescribed in outpatient settings every year, yet many patients do not anticipate side effects. Up to 35 percent of U.S. adults and 40 percent of children experience gastrointestinal distress, while up to 25 percent of women experience vaginal side effects like yeast infections.

Probiotics are live bacteria that, when left unrefrigerated, naturally die off at a faster rate. Florajen maintains a Cold Chain Commitment™, which means that through the lifecycle of the product — from the time it is manufactured to the point of sale at the pharmacy—the product is refrigerated, ensuring that cell counts remain potent and consistent.

"This Florajen collaboration demonstrates how Walgreens prioritizes the health and convenience of their customers, and their willingness to make adjustments based on changing consumer patterns," said Jennifer Moyer, Vice President of Marketing for Clarion Brands, owners of Florajen. "New generations of consumers are learning to 'shop the perimeter,' prioritizing fresher products that require refrigeration, and Florajen fits right into that mindset."

The new collaboration between Walgreens and Florajen will be implemented in stores across the United States beginning Fall 2018.

About Florajen

The Florajen portfolio of probiotic supplements – Florajen Digestion, Florajen Women, Florajen Kids and Florajen Acidophilus -- was designed by leading bacteriologists and excels in efficacy, consistency and customer satisfaction. Continuous refrigeration maintains Florajen's high potency from the time it is manufactured to the time it is purchased. Florajen probiotics are 100% U.S. manufactured in GMP-certified facilities and are independently tested for safety, quality and potency. For more information on the Florajen products and where to purchase, visit http://www.florajen.com.

About Clarion Brands

Clarion Brands, LLC is a consumer product company whose strategy is to generate growth by acquiring brands with solid consumer equity that can be further developed through their merchandising and marketing expertise. The company strengthens its portfolio of brands by employing a variety of strategies, all with in-depth understanding of the heritage of the brands and the needs of the consumer. Additional information about Clarion Brands can be found at www.clarionbrands.com .

Media Contact: Eva Wasko, ewasko@a-g.com, 267-758-8562

SOURCE Florajen Probiotics

Related Links

http://www.florajen.com

