Florence Doubles Number of Clinical Research Teams Using Its Platform

ATLANTA, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Florence, an Atlanta-based clinical trial software company, today announces that it doubled the number of Research Teams using Florence eBinders to accelerate clinical trial workflows in 2019.

Florence

"Our mission is to accelerate cures with technology, and we believe the best way to do that is by building the best operations workflow software for clinical research sites," says Ryan Jones, CEO of Florence, "and sites are responding. This year, more than 2,500 clinical research teams joined our Florence eBinders eISF (electronic Investigator Site File) platform, including leading research centers, such as the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center and The University of Minnesota."

In Florence's new State of the Clinical Trial Technology Industry report, over 61% of clinical research sites indicate they will have an eISF platform in place by the end of 2020, up from 43% in 2019.

"Research sites invest in solutions designed for them, and specifically in vendors that put their needs first," says Blake Adams, VP of Marketing. "This is apparent as clinical research leaders continue to invest in purpose-built platforms like Florence eBinders eISF."

"It's clear that the best research centers in the world demand solutions built for them - they're not interested in re-purposed tools originally built for Sponsors or CROs," says Andres Garcia, CTO of Florence. "Focusing on their unique workflows, building integrations between their existing systems and maintaining strict data ownership controls have allowed for this rapid expansion."

In 2019, the number of Sponsors and CROs remotely accessing Florence eBinders to monitor and manage sites increased by 400%. This rapid rate of adoption indicates that both Sponsors and CROs realize that integrating with software that sites embrace, instead of forcing their tools on the site, positively impacts quality.

"Sponsors and CROs are now coming to Florence seeking integrated solutions for site access. We're noticing eISF tools influence sponsors' site choices as they conduct feasibility studies," says Ty Quinn, VP of Sponsor/CRO Business. "In the past, both Sponsors and CROs attempted to deploy cost-free add-ons or portals to their systems but found significant resistance from sites. Now, through the power of API integrations, sites, Sponsors and CROs are realizing the benefits of a fully connected ecosystem."

