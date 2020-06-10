Flores Promoted to Uphold Best Customer Care in Core Banking

HUTCHINSON, Kan., June 10, 2020­ /PRNewswire/ -- Data Center Inc. (DCI), the privately-owned developer of iCore360® core banking software and related digital technologies, has promoted Susan Flores to Senior Vice President of Customer Support, assuming executive management of the customer support, product implementation, account management, card service and education departments.

Susan Flores

"DCI has a long-standing reputation for providing the best customer service in the [core bank technology] industry," said Sarah Fankhauser, DCI President and COO, "and Susan has been a leader in protecting and growing that reputation for twenty-five years. It's her personal passion, and she's good at it."

Flores began her banking career as a bookkeeper and trainer for a community bank. After 11 years, her penchant for connecting with people led her to join DCI in 1995 as a customer support receptionist, and by 2004, Flores was managing the entire call center of 30 professionals in multiple banking specialties.

In 2011, Flores was promoted to vice president to lead both the customer support and professional services departments, which included the core software implementations and client education units. Flores notes that this promotion was particularly rewarding because it helped her seek out and maximize commonality between seemingly different areas. Says Flores, "We found great new ways to bridge multiple areas of talent and knowledge for even broader, high-impact service to our customers, and we keep looking for more."

Flores has ushered several evolutions in the company's phone, e-mail, web and live chat support technologies over the years. Yet, she remarkably still ensures that each of the thousands of contacts per month from hundreds of client bankers nationwide are answered by a live person and resolved, on average, in just minutes.

For Flores, top-notch customer service is a no-compromise commitment to one of the sacred principles DCI has asserted for nearly 60 years: highly personal, responsive client relationships. "Good customer service is no afterthought or accident at DCI," says Flores. "It is something our clients have come to expect because it is carved, dyed and baked deep into our origins and culture. Everyone here knows we treat our customers like family, we build strong relationships, and we'll stop at nothing to give the best experience possible and protect that tradition."

As Senior Vice President, Flores adds the Account Management and Card Service units to her responsibilities, and once again looks forward to bridging commonality from these different areas to enhance the customer experience for her family of DCI clients.

Flores and her husband Greg reside in Hutchinson, KS and have three children and seven grandchildren. In her spare time Flores enjoys reading, bike riding, and walking her 5-year old standard poodle, Ruby.

About DCI

DCI is the developer of the award-winning iCore360® core banking software and related technologies for community banks nationwide. DCI is privately owned by a group of bank clients, with several clients serving as board members and user group leaders. In addition to iCore360, DCI provides integrated, digital omnichannel solutions for online/mobile/AI banking, onboarding, private ATM network/card management, tellers, remote capture, custom analysis, risk/vendor management, managed IT and more. Among other awards, DCI has been named a FinTech Rankings Top 100 technology provider by IDC Financial Insights, a FinTech ForwardTop 100 technology provider by American Banker and BAI, a multiple winner of the BankNews Innovative Solutions Award and endorsements from multiple regional banking associations. For more information about DCI, visit www.datacenterinc.com or contact [email protected].

