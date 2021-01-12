Florian Dieckmann new VP Global Communications at Grünenthal

As a fully integrated pharmaceutical company, Grünenthal aims to further strengthen its research and innovation capacities in the field of pain therapy, and to tap into additional commercial growth opportunities in its core markets – particularly in Europe, the USA and Latin America. The company has completed several acquisitions and entered into a wide range of strategic partnerships in recent years. This includes acquiring the European rights to Crestor™ (except in Spain and the UK), the European rights to Nexium™, the global rights to Vimovo™ (except in Japan and the USA), the global rights to Qutenza™ and the global rights to Zomig™ (except in Japan). Altogether, Grünenthal has signed agreements with a total value of more than 1.7 billion US Dollars since 2016.

Florian Dieckmann joins Grünenthal from AbbVie, where his last role was Head of Government Affairs and Communications for Latin America, Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Asia, operating from the company's corporate headquarters in Chicago, USA. Before AbbVie, Florian Dieckmann held roles at AstraZeneca.

About Grünenthal

Grünenthal is a global leader in pain management and related diseases. As a science-based, privately-owned pharmaceutical company, we have a long track record of bringing innovative treatments and state-of-the-art technologies to patients worldwide. Our purpose is to change lives for the better – and innovation is our passion. We are focussing all of our activities and efforts on working towards our vision of a world free of pain.

Grünenthal is headquartered in Aachen, Germany, and has affiliates in 29 countries across Europe, Latin America and the US. Our products are available in more than 100 countries. In 2019, Grünenthal employed around 4,700 people and achieved sales of € 1.4 bn.

