Floriana Rodríguez's new book ¿Y Ahora Qué? a riveting retelling of a young girl's harrowing life and process of healing from eventful circumstances

Floriana Rodríguez said this about her book: "Based on real events recounted through letters by a thirteen-year-old girl to a friend who is going to New York, it is the process of the triumph of the Cuban Revolution in 1959. This correspondence lasted until 1965. It deals with the impact that this had on her as seen through her eyes and the change that is taking place in her with the passage of time until it is time to ask: What now? And make your decision."

Published by Page Publishing, Floriana Rodríguez's new book ¿Y Ahora Qué? will evoke emotions and thoughts on readers as they witness a young woman's journey of finding purpose amid the struggles in her life.

Consumers who wish to learn the historic Cuban Revolution and its impact on human lives can purchase ¿Y Ahora Qué? in any bookstore, or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

