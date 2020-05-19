Florida Based Real Estate Developer Sells Medical Office Building for $18.2 Million

The building purchase transaction was led by a group of FCS physicians who are current tenants in the building. Dhvanit Patel, CEO and Arjun Choudhary, Vice President led the disposition on behalf of The Onicx Group.

When asked about the purchase, Onicx CEO Dhvanit Patel said, "This is part of a broad trend of physicians interested in owning the real estate they use. Our group is driven by the desire to serve our clients to the best of our abilities by developing patient and physician centric spaces that support our client's goal of providing excellent care."

In a statement from Dr. Lucio Gordan of Florida Cancer Specialists regarding the relationship with the Onicx Group, "We partner with Onicx because they have the expertise and experience necessary for execution. They shoulder the burden of development and property management which allows us to focus on our core expertise which is delivering world class cancer treatments."

Arjun Choudhary, Vice President of Onicx explained, "The current economic conditions have led investors to double down on their bet on healthcare and Onicx can help provide opportunities for real estate investors."

Onicx has offices in Tampa, Miami and New York and over 50 employees driving its success. They have been listed on the Inc. 5000 list three consecutive years.

About Onicx: Onicx is a full-service real estate company catering to healthcare groups, providing creative solutions from a design and money management perspective. We provide site selection, construction, property management and finance management. Onicx currently owns and operates over 400,000 SF of class A medical office space in the state of Florida with another 200,000 SF under development. Onicx currently manages assets worth $125M and has a pipeline of over $250M over the next three years. We have a strong track record of delivering high quality projects at competitive pricing while yielding market beating returns for investors. For more information please visit www.Onicx.com.

Contact: Anne Charles, Director of Marketing

Onicx, LLC

813.964.0967 Ext. 131

[email protected]

SOURCE Onicx

