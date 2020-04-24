Florida Blue Announces New Health Insurance Solution to Help Bolster Florida's Underserved Small and Medium-Sized Businesses

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Blue today announced Truli for Health (Truli), an affiliate of Florida Blue and an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association, as a new health maintenance organization designed to provide Florida's small and medium-sized employers with affordable, quality health insurance solutions for their employees. Truli will expand health care coverage options for local businesses through partnerships with trusted community healthcare providers. It will first launch in Central and select South Florida counties on July 1, 2020.

"Florida Blue is focused on expanding affordable, quality care in Florida. Small and medium-sized businesses are the backbone of Florida's economy, and now more than ever, we need sustainable and accessible health insurance solutions for these businesses," said Pat Geraghty, Florida Blue president and CEO. "As part of our continued effort to help more Floridians achieve better health, we built Truli for Health from the ground up for Florida's local businesses. By working with our state's leading health systems, physicians and community partners, Truli offers a simple, coordinated approach that puts better overall health within reach for Florida's workforce."

Through a network of Florida's top health care providers who share a vision for more sustainably affordable coverage, Truli enables better health for members by coordinating care through each patient's primary care doctor.

Truli's network of anchor providers in these counties include: Baptist South Florida (specifically Bethesda Hospitals and outpatient centers, Bethesda Health Physician Group, Boca Raton Regional Hospital and BocaCare physician group), Cleveland Clinic Florida (specifically Weston Hospital, Martin North Hospital, Martin South Hospital, Tradition Hospital and Indian River Hospital), HCA Central Florida, Jupiter Medical Center, Orlando Health, Pediatric Associates, Wellington Regional Medical Center, plus Sanitas Medical Centers, GuideWell Primary Care and GuideWell Emergency Doctors.

In addition, Truli also includes the use of a Center of Excellence program with Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, giving members with rare and complex conditions access to Mayo Clinic's world-renowned knowledge and expertise.

"Florida Blue has a long-standing history of value-based relationships with our provider partners throughout the state. We are extremely pleased to partner with them to deliver a new level of value-based care to address a significant market need," said Andy Marino, Truli for Health president. "Truli has been uniquely designed to ensure plans are affordable for the long-term by working collaboratively with a select group of provider partners to make sure members receive high value care in their local market. Our aspiration is to scale this new financing and delivery model as part of our strategy to address affordability across Florida."

For more information about Truli for Health and to inquire about plan access in your area, visit www.truliforhealth.com .

About Truli For Health

Truli for Health is a new kind of health care company that offers simple and affordable HMO plans built for small and mid-size employer groups. An affiliate of Florida Blue , the company's forward-thinking approach focuses on the patient-doctor relationship, in partnership with local, high quality doctors and health systems in Florida. Truli for Health is the trade name of BeHealthy Florida, Inc., and is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.

About Florida Blue

Florida Blue, Florida's Blue Cross and Blue Shield company, has been providing health insurance to residents of Florida for more than 75 years. Driven by its mission of helping people and communities achieve better health, the company serves more than 5 million health care members across the state. In total, Florida Blue and its affiliated companies serve 27 million people in 35 states. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., it is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.

