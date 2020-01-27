Florida Blue Earns Top Score in 2020 Corporate Equality Index

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Blue, the state's leading health insurer, announced that it received a score of 100 percent on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2020 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), a national benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices pertinent to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer employees. Florida Blue joins the ranks of more than 680 major U.S. businesses that earned top marks this year.

"Florida Blue has a robust approach toward LGBTQ inclusion," said Pat Geraghty, president and CEO of Florida Blue. "We take seriously our role as a workplace equality leader, from our hiring practices, workplace culture, community giving and employee benefits, to the way we advocate for local and state legislation that advances equality issues. This CEI score is a reflection of that commitment."

The results of this year's CEI showcase how 1,059 U.S.-based companies are not only promoting LGBTQ-friendly workplace policies across the country, but also helping advance the cause of LGBTQ inclusion in workplaces abroad. Florida Blue's efforts in satisfying all of the CEI's criteria earned the designation as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality.

The CEI rates companies and top law firms on detailed criteria falling under five broad categories:

Non-discrimination policies

Employment benefits

Demonstrated organizational competency and accountability around LGBTQ diversity and inclusion

Public commitment to LGBTQ equality

Responsible citizenship

"The impact of the Human Rights Campaign's Corporate Equality Index over its 18-year history is profound. In this time, the corporate community has worked with us to adopt LGBTQ-inclusive policies, practices and benefits, establishing the Corporate Equality Index as a primary driving force for LGBTQ workplace inclusion in America and across the globe," said HRC President Alphonso David. "These companies know that protecting their LGBTQ employees and customers from discrimination is not just the right thing to do -- it is also the best business decision."

The full report, is available online at www.hrc.org/cei.

About Florida Blue

Florida Blue, Florida's Blue Cross and Blue Shield company, has been providing health insurance to residents of Florida for 75 years. Driven by its mission of helping people and communities achieve better health, the company serves more than 5 million health care members across the state. In total, Florida Blue and its affiliated companies serve 27 million people in 35 states. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., it is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.

About Human Rights Campaign Foundation

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual transgender and queer people. HRC envisions a world where LGBTQ people are embraced as full members of society at home, at work and in every community.

