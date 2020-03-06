Florida Blue Increasing Access to Health Care Services to Aid in Coronavirus Treatment

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Blue, the state's leading health insurer, is announcing coverage updates in an effort to combat the spread and impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state of Florida.

Florida Blue will seek to minimize barriers for testing and treatment and will waive all copays and deductibles for the medical testing for COVID-19 for members who are part of our commercial insurance plans, including Affordable Care Act (ACA)/Individual and Medicare Advantage health care plans.

Members should immediately call their health care provider if they are experiencing symptoms or think they may have been exposed to COVID-19. If it is determined that coronavirus testing is needed, Florida Blue supports the work of providers, the Florida Department of Health (FDOH) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to ensure any COVID-19 testing is available to members. The tests are currently provided at no cost by state and federal health authorities and may soon be available at other laboratories.

Florida Blue will increase access to prescription medications by waiving early medication refill limits on 30-day prescription maintenance medications (consistent with member's benefit plan) and/or encouraging members to use 90-day mail order benefit. Florida Blue will also ensure formulary flexibility if there are shortages or access issues. In the event of a shortages or access issue, members will not be liable for the additional charges that stem from obtaining a non-preferred medication.

Additionally, Florida Blue strongly encourages its members to take advantage of available virtual care and consultation for less serious medical issues, such as common colds or other mild illnesses. Members can visit the Florida Blue website to learn more about virtual care options.

Florida Blue realizes that dealing with the impacts of the coronavirus can be stressful to members and their families. In partnership with New Directions Behavioral Health, the company is offering access to specially trained behavioral health counselors via a 24-hour, toll-free help line at 833-848-1762.

"As the impact of COVID-19 spreads, we want to ensure our members that we will do all we can to make health care treatment and services readily available," said Pat Geraghty, president and CEO of Florida Blue. "The health of our members and the community is of utmost important to us, and we will continue to monitor the impact of COVID-19 and make policy adjustments as needed to continually increase access to care."

About Florida Blue

Florida Blue, Florida's Blue Cross and Blue Shield company, has been providing health insurance to residents of Florida for 75 years. Driven by its mission of helping people and communities achieve better health, the company serves more than 5 million health care members across the state. In total, Florida Blue and its affiliated companies serve 27 million people in 35 states. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., it is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.

