Florida Blue Named by Forbes as Insurance Industry's Best Large Employer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Blue, the state's Blue Cross Blue Shield plan, is pleased to announce it has been recognized by Forbes as one of America's 2021 Best Large Employers.

Forbes' list of the top 500 large employers is broken down by industry and location. Florida Blue (ranked 45th overall) was the highest ranked large employer in the Insurance industry category. The second highest insurance company in the category was ranked no. 275.

Within Florida, more than a dozen large organizations made this year's list, with Florida Blue ranking third of those companies that have headquarters in the state behind two of Florida's travel and leisure leaders.

Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista to anonymously survey 50,000 Americans working for U.S. businesses with at least 1,000 employees. The respondents were asked to rate how likely they'd be to recommend their employer to others and to nominate organizations other than their own.

According to Forbes, in addition to individual employee recommendations and nominations, each participant evaluated their employer on 24 criteria. These drivers provided a unique perspective of the employer and enabled Forbes to evaluate the companies on more generalized criterial, such as work atmosphere, development opportunities and compensation.

As one of the largest employers in the state, Florida Blue has long been dedicated to creating a work environment that is inclusive, rewarding and engaging. Amy Ruth, senior vice president and chief human resources officer for Florida Blue, credits the company's leadership for being innovative and flexible with its employees to meet the ever-changing demands of the health insurance industry.

"We've learned a lot during the pandemic about creating a culture that allows our employees to contribute to our success as an organization, while provided the flexibility and resources needed for both managers and their teams to balance the demands of work and personal lives," Ruth said. "To be among the nation's leading companies and to be the top-ranked health insurance company in the country is a great honor and speaks volumes about the culture of our organization."

About Florida Blue

Florida Blue, Florida's Blue Cross and Blue Shield company, has been providing health insurance to residents of Florida for more than 75 years. Driven by its mission of helping people and communities achieve better health, the company serves more than 5 million health care members across the state. In total, Florida Blue and its affiliated companies serve 28 million people in 45 states. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., it is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.

