Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC Names Dr. Lucio Gordan as New Managing Partner and President

FORT MYERS, Fla., Nov. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC (FCS) the largest physician-owned oncology/hematology practice in the country, today announced that Dr. Lucio Gordan has been named Managing Partner and President of FCS. Dr. Gordan, a hematologist/oncologist, replaces Dr. William Harwin, who notified the Board of Directors of his decision to step down this weekend.

Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC (FCS) Specialists

Dr. Gordan has served on the Executive Board of FCS since 2010 when he joined the practice as a hematologist/oncologist in Gainesville, Florida. At FCS, he has been an active member of the Informatics, Quality, Electronic Medical Record (EMR) and Finance committees. During his tenure, Dr. Gordan has helped in setting up the informatics division, developing new analytics, putting in place several standard clinical operating procedures, creating a virtual tumor board, and making other quality enhancements.

Additionally, in 2017, Dr. Gordan became a member of the Board of Directors of the Community Oncology Alliance (COA) and has served on the Executive Board of the Florida Society of Clinical Oncology (FLASCO) since 2013.

"For more than three decades, FCS has been committed to providing patients with the best care possible," said Dr. Gordan. "I look forward to continuing to advance our strong history of innovation in community-based cancer treatment across Florida."

"Dr. Gordan has been an integral member of our leadership team since beginning his tenure at FCS. He has been involved in multiple key initiatives and I am excited to work alongside him in supporting our model of compassionate, community-based cancer care close to home," said Brad Prechtl, CEO of FCS. "Under Dr. Gordan's leadership, I am confident that FCS will continue to provide quality treatment to those who need it most."

Dr. Harwin, who founded FCS with his wife Marilyn in 1984, has agreed to assist with Dr. Gordan's transition, and will continue to provide oncology care and treatment to FCS patients. Prechtl said that the FCS Board of Directors and leadership are grateful for Dr. Harwin's leadership and appreciate that he will continue to devote his time to patient care and share his passion for clinical research.

Dr. Gordan graduated from medical school at the State University of Londrina College of Medicine in Brazil. Subsequently, he completed his Internship and Residency at the University of Iowa in Iowa City, Iowa. In 2003, he completed his Fellowship in Hematology and Medical Oncology at the University of Florida in Gainesville, Florida. Dr. Gordan is board certified in Medical Oncology, Hematology and Internal Medicine.

Dr. Gordan has received several grants for research, published articles in peer-reviewed journals and, in 2013, he was awarded the prestigious FRIST Award from HCA in recognition of his service in the community and North Florida Regional Medical Center.

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC: (FLCancer.com)

Founded in 1984, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) is the largest independent medical oncology/hematology practice in the United States. With more than 220 physicians, 200 advanced practice registered nurses (APRN) and physician assistants (PA) and nearly 100 locations in our network, we are committed to providing world-class cancer care in community-based settings close to home.

Recognized by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) with a national Clinical Trials Participation Award, FCS offers patients access to more clinical trials than any private oncology practice in Florida. In the past 3 years, the majority of new cancer drugs approved for use in the U.S. were studied in clinical trials with Florida Cancer Specialists participation.* Our physicians are consistently ranked nationally as Top Doctors by U.S. News & World Report. Trained in such prestigious medical schools and research institutes as Duke, Stanford, Harvard, Emory, M.D. Anderson, and Memorial Sloan-Kettering, the physicians of Florida Cancer Specialists provide leadership and consultation in the state's leading hospitals.

FCS serves patients on the Gulf Coast from Naples to the greater Tampa Bay area, north as far as Tallahassee, in Orlando and surrounding Central Florida communities, and on the East Coast from Palm Beach County to the Jacksonville area.

Florida Cancer Specialists has built a national reputation for excellence that is reflected in exceptional and compassionate patient care, driven by innovative clinical research and cutting-edge technologies that help advance targeted treatments and genetically-based immunotherapies, and embodied by our outstanding team of highly-trained and dedicated physicians, clinicians and staff.

* Prior to approval

For More Information, Contact:

Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute

Shelly Glenn, Chief Marketing & Sales Officer - SGlenn@FLCancer.com

770.365.6168

SOURCE Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC (FCS) Specialists