Florida Chapter Of The American Academy Of Pediatrics Launches Public Service Announcement To Raise Awareness Of Children's Routine Vaccinations

MIAMI, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Florida Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics (FCAAP) , an organization that promotes the health and welfare of Florida's children and supports pediatricians and pediatric specialists as the best qualified provider of their healthcare, has launched a statewide public service announcement to raise awareness on the benefits and importance of children's routine vaccinations.

"Skipping or delaying annual immunizations raises the risk of children catching preventable diseases, especially during the pandemic," said Dr. Lisa Gwynn, President of the Florida Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics and Associate Professor, Clinical Pediatrics and Public Health Sciences at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine. "We want to encourage parents and the community to ensure children's routine vaccinations remain a priority to help them stay healthy, safe and save lives."

The Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) recommend children continue to receive routine vaccinations during the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020 alone, there was a 26 percent decrease in vaccine doses, and 40 percent of parents said children missed shots due to COVID-19, according to recent data released by the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association.

Families without vaccine insurance coverage may be eligible for vaccines at reduced or no cost through the Vaccines for Children (VFC) program. To learn about the Florida VFC program, visit www.floridahealth.gov and to find a pediatrician, visit www.fcaap.org/parents .

Through its more than 2,400 members, the Florida Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics promotes the health & welfare of Florida's children and supports pediatricians & pediatric specialists as the best qualified providers of their healthcare. Learn more by visiting www.fcaap.org.

