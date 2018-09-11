Florida Community Care Appoints David Rogers as Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer

MIAMI, Sept. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Community Care ("FCC") has appointed David Rogers as executive director and chief operating officer. FCC, a subsidiary of Independent Living Systems ("ILS"), is a Provider Services Network that has been awarded a contract by the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration ("AHCA") to serve Medicaid beneficiaries in all 11 regions as a Long-Term Care Plus Plan.

"We are extremely pleased that David is bringing his experience and dedication to our senior leadership team," said Nestor Plana, chairman and chief executive officer ("CEO") of Independent Living Systems ("ILS"), the parent company of FCC. "David's commitment to improving services to Medicaid enrollees is perfectly aligned with FCC's mission and will serve to expand on the vision behind the company as a grassroots, provider sponsored network."

Prior to assuming his current position with FCC, Rogers was managing principal of Health Management Associates ("HMA") Medicaid Market Solutions, where he advised and supported state agencies, health systems, health plans and others on efforts to create new approaches to serving Medicaid beneficiaries and other low-income and vulnerable populations.

Prior to joining HMA, Rogers served as AHCA's assistant deputy secretary for Medicaid operations - functioning as the Medicaid program's chief operations officer - as well as Idaho's state Medicaid director from 2003 to 2006. Rogers also has extensive experience in the private sector having worked as a consultant and business development executive in the healthcare sector.

About Florida Community Care:

Florida Community Care is a Medicaid managed care program approved to provide services to the long-term care population as a Managed Long-Term Care Plus Plan in all 11 of Florida's regions as a Provider Sponsored Network. FCC will serve the long-term care eligible individuals, focusing on preventing unnecessary admissions into institutionalized settings and fostering independence by connecting members to community resources that meet their long-term care needs.

About Independent Living Systems:

Independent Living Systems is a Florida-based health care services company that provides a range of health care management services on behalf of health care plans, health systems, providers and community-based organizations. ILS provides member-centric health and support solutions to millions of America's Medicare, Medicaid and Special Needs populations including those requiring Long-Term Services and Supports. For more information, visit www.ilshealthservices.com.

