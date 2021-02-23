Florida Community Care's President, Josefina Carbonell, Selected as Honoree for South Florida Business and Wealth's ('SFBW') Prestigious Women Award

MIAMI, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Josefina Carbonell, President of Florida Community Care ("FCC"), a Provider Services Network ("PSN") Health Plan selected by the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration ("AHCA") as a Long-Term Care Plus Plan, has been selected as Honoree for SFBW's Prestigious Women Award. FCC, a subsidiary of Independent Living Systems ("ILS"), provides integrated Health and Long-Term Care services statewide to Florida's Medicaid enrollees who are eligible, due to functional disabilities, to receive long-term services and supports.

Florida Community Care

The Prestigious Women Awards recognizes top leaders in the tri-county area who have created business success stories, provided leadership to women and the broader community. Categories include owners and partners, C-suite executives, entrepreneurs, innovators, mentors, professional association leaders, non-profit leaders, rising stars and lifetime achievement. The recognitions are based on nominations by the public and SFBW research.

This recognition is a testament to Josefina Carbonell, a distinguished professional in the field of health and aging, and her illustrious career and decades of service to the vulnerable, elderly, and under-served populations in our communities.

"I am humbled and honored to be recognized with so many outstanding and successful women," said FCC President, Josefina Carbonell. "I would like to thank SFBW for this recognition and also recognize all of our health plan leaders and our providers that are dedicated to the members we are entrusted to serve."

As President of FCC, Josefina leads the planning, direction and oversight of the FCC business functions at the highest level of management. She is ultimately responsible for the fiscal, operational service delivery, legislative, and strategic priorities by guiding the senior executive team to achieve the business' goals. Josefina has developed unique partnerships and collaboration efforts with key community based HCBS/LTSS stakeholders and health and Long-term Care Providers in order to drive quality service improvements and better integration efforts in the care and delivery of health and LTSS services to vulnerable seniors throughout the state of Florida.

About Josefina Carbonell:

Josefina L. Carbonell is currently the President of FCC, a Long-Term Care Plus health plan under the State of Florida's Statewide Medicaid Managed Care contract with the Agency for Health Care Administration. FCC Health plan is a subsidiary company of ILS and the Corporation's largest division. Josefina also serves as Senior Vice President of Long-Term Care for ILS.

FCC provides health and long-term care services and supports to over 14,000 elders and adults over 18 years of age, that due to their disabilities and functional limitations qualify for nursing home placement or equivalent and are provided long term care services and supports in their own homes, Assisted Living Facility or in a Nursing Home.

As SVP for Long-Term Care at ILS, she directed the strategic expansion of the Nursing Home Diversion Programs and the Long-Term Care HCBS service business beyond Florida to several states. Josefina led the ILS Meals division at ILS since 2009. She led and developed the implementation of the first national nutrition program under a Medicare health plan as a supplemental benefit offering. ILS Meals has evolved into one of the largest providers of therapeutic post-discharge and chronic care management meals providers with coverage nationwide.

Prior to joining ILS, Carbonell was appointed by President Bush and confirmed by the US Senate and served from 2001 to 2009 as Assistant Secretary for Aging at the United States Department of Health and Human Services. During her tenure as Assistant Secretary for Aging, Carbonell directed all operations of a $4.1 billion budget for federal grant programs that supported community-based Long-Term Care services for the elderly through the Older Americans Act program and the HCBS Medicaid Waivers. As Assistant Secretary for Aging she led the implementation of the National Family Caregivers Program, the Evidenced-Based Chronic Disease Management programs, the Veteran-Directed HCBC programs with the Veterans Administration. She led the U.S. Delegation before the United Nations and the Accord at the 2001 World Assembly on Aging, and led the successful implementation of the White House Conference on Aging in 2005 and the Reauthorization of the Older Americans Act in 2006.

For more information about Josefina Carbonell, please visit https://sfbwmag.com/prestigious-women-awards-honorees-josefina-carbonell or https://ilshealth.com/executive-team.

About Florida Community Care:

Florida Community Care ("FCC") is a Provider Services Network ("PSN"), contracted to provide Managed Medical Assistance ("MMA") and Long-Term Care ("LTC") services across the state of Florida; sponsored by FCC and the State of Florida, Agency for Health Care Administration. FCC serves the long-term care eligible individuals, focusing on preventing unnecessary admissions into institutionalized settings, and fostering independence by connecting members to community resources that meet their long-term care needs and addressing social determinants of health. For more information, visit www.fcchealthplan.com.

About Independent Living Systems:

Independent Living Systems ("ILS") is a Florida-based health care services company that provides a range of health care management services on behalf of health care plans, health systems, providers, and community-based organizations. ILS provides member-centric health and support solutions to millions of America's Medicare, Medicaid, dually eligible, and Special Needs populations including those requiring Long-Term Services and Supports. For more information, visit www.ilshealth.com.

