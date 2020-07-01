Florida Company Offers Inspiration and Support for Frontline Heroes and Families

MIAMI, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Armpocket Enterprises is proud to partner with Second Harvest Food Bank in launching its "Rainbows for Heros" Ultimate Armband®

In the spirit of Health Awareness, Unity, Pride, and Gratitude, Armpocket Enterprises launches "Rainbows for Heroes". This limited edition, Ultimate Armband® promotes pandemic health awareness and hope while recognizing our front-line workers who dutifully perform their jobs in our struggle against Covid-19. In support of those families impacted by this pandemic, Armpocket is donating 10% of all Rainbows for Heroes sales to the Second Harvest Food Bank in its mission to "Fight Hunger – Feeding Hope".

As the Covid-19 pandemic spreads across Florida, Armpocket President, Jytte Nielsen, affirmed, "Now, more than ever, we all need to remain vigilant against this deadly threat. We must all take the necessary precautions to stop the spread of Covid-19, and keep ourselves and our loved-ones healthy and safe. We must continue to support our front-line workers, and provide hope for those struggling with the hardships brought on by Covid-19."

By wearing a "Rainbows for Heroes" Armpocket, you're announcing your commitment to beat Covid-19 while showing your support for our frontline workers.

The Second Harvest Food Bank's dedicated team of tireless supporters, staff, and front-line volunteers are not only delivering food to those in need, they are delivering hope. We proudly support their mission, and their core values in dedicating "Rainbows for Heroes" in recognizing their tireless commitment to helping others. They are all heroes, and serve as an inspiration for us all: "Fighting Hunger – Feeding Hope."

Together we can beat Covid-19 – Together we can make a difference – Together we can all be heroes in making our world a better place to live. Be a hero – Be safe -- Support our front-line heroes by purchasing your limited edition, "Rainbows for Heros" Ultimate Armband today!

About Armpocket Enterprises. We do one thing – and we do it better than anyone else: design and deliver the highest quality and best value smartphone carrying solutions in the world. Chosen "Editor's Choice" the expert product evaluators at Runner's World think so – laboratory tested to military standards for durability and certified IPX-4 weatherproof proves it.

Constructed from 100% post-consumer recycled plastic bottles and natural bamboo, or Earth-Friendly Ultimate Armbands are the ideal smartphone carrying solution - ergonomically perfected with unmatched protection.

Our patented designs are the only smartphone carrying solution surpassing FCC and manufacturers' radiation safety standards. Armpocket remains committed to making our world a better place to live: in safety, in harmony with nature, and in a healthy world.

www.armpocket.com

About Second Harvest Food Bank

A private, nonprofit organization committed to collecting and distributing food to more than 550 feeding partners in six Central Florida counties distributing over 60 million meals.

https://www.feedhopenow.org/

