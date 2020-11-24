Florida Counts Census 2020, A Statewide Philanthropic Initiative, Helps Surpass 2010 Census Count Totals

MIAMI, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Counts Census 2020, a statewide initiative established by eight 501(c)(3) nonprofit nonpartisan organizations to improve the census count in Florida, has surpassed the 2010 census count by almost one percentage point or an estimated 200,000 people, a remarkable achievement during a pandemic, an active hurricane season and massive confusion about the deadline moves and associated litigation. In addition, the group saw a significant increase in numerous counties throughout the state. Forty of Florida's 67 counties posted equal or better self-response rates and stand out results were achieved in 23 counties where self-response rates were 2-6.9% better than in 2010.

Florida Counts Census 2020 granted more than $1.6 million to 67 trusted community-based organizations that helped support a complete and accurate census count. In addition to the grants, they created a yearlong media relations and digital campaign to create greater awareness among the hard to count communities; reached an estimated 2 million individuals through a robust text messaging campaign in in English, Spanish and Haitian Creole; published a biweekly newsletter and maintained a website with census messaging, tools and information.

"We asked donors, businesses and individuals to contribute to our regranting pool so key community nonprofits could be trained and have the resources to conduct vital outreach for the census," said Susan Racher, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the Wallace H. Coulter Foundation, one of the eight nonprofits spearheading this initiative. "The success of Florida Counts Census 2020 is a testament to the coalition of the 67 community-based organizations with which we worked and our important funders who made this possible."

The community-based organizations that were trained by Florida Counts and that received the funds conducted outreach in approximately 40 counties in Florida.

Florida Counts Census 2020 is a philanthropic initiative to improve the census count in Florida. Florida Philanthropic Network was the Fiscal Agent for Florida Counts Census 2020. The eight 501(c)(3) non-partisan organizations spearheading this initiative are: Wallace H. Coulter Foundation , Florida Philanthropic Network , Florida Nonprofit Alliance , Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties , Florida C3 Civic Engagement Table , Urban League of Broward County , The New Florida Majority and Ventus Charitable Foundation .

