Florida Cracker Kitchen to Host Concert Benefitting Chapters Health Foundation in support of HPH Hospice

Proceeds benefit HPH Hospice and its newly launched Chapters Health Valor Program , which supports veterans and first responders under their care. The Valor Program, offered year-round, provides services and programs including:

Pinning ceremonies to honor the service and sacrifices made by veterans and first responders. The person of honor receives a pin, certificate of appreciation, and patriotic lap blanket.

Valor Cafés for peer-to-peer activities in which veterans and first responders find comradery to share stores and similar experiences.

Honor walks to show respect to the family members and deceased as they leave the hospice house.

Free counseling services from licensed grief counselors for the veteran or first responder and family.

Chapters Health has served veterans and their families with home care, hospice care, and grief services for many years and has expanded this service to first responders with the Valor Program.

"We are honored that the Chapters Health Foundation has reached out to team up with the Florida Cracker and its fan base helping support our community, veterans and first responders," said Blair Hensley, owner of Florida Cracker Kitchen.

VIP Tables and Community Partner sponsorships for the concert are still available. Please contact Jason Carroll at [email protected].

General admission tickets are $25 in advance and $30 on the day of the show. For purchasing, please go to www.eventbrite.com/e/jerrod-niemann-w-special-guest-drew-green-tickets-153236752251

About Chapters Health Foundation

Chapters Health Foundation is a 501(c)(3), not-for-profit organization committed to supporting Chapters Health System, a progressive leader in home health, palliative care, hospice and grief support. Chapters Health Foundation provides more than $5.2 million annually in charity care in order to continue to meet the needs of patients and families who cannot afford hospice services. Chapters Health Foundation also provides $1.3 million in funding for the provision of grief support across Chapters Health and more than $1 million to assist with underfunded pediatric and adult palliative care services. To learn more, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

About HPH Hospice

HPH Hospice, an affiliate of Chapters Health System, is a community-based, not-for-profit organization that supports patients in Hernando, Pasco and Citrus counties. Since 1984, HPH Hospice has been committed to excellent service through compassionate care, accountability, respect, integrity and the goal of excelling through teamwork to maximize quality of life.

About Florida Cracker Kitchen

The Florida Cracker is a lifestyle brand that includes Breakfast and Brunch restaurant that brings southern hospitality and scratch kitchen together to make you feel like you are back in your grandmother's kitchen again for a meal. The Florida Cracker's mission is to teach and educate the Florida Cracker Culture and Agricultural Heritage through our food and hospitality in all of our establishments in the Sunshine State.

SOURCE Chapters Health Foundation