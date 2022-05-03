Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation Grants Third-Party Logistics Permit for Prescription Drugs & Cosmetics to Quality One Wireless

ORLANDO, Fla., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Orlando-based Quality One Wireless, a global leader in wireless distribution, fulfillment, product aggregation, device engineering, and forward & reverse logistics that serves all major Tier 1 wireless carriers as well as many Tier 2 carriers and major MVNOs is excited to announce that they were recently granted a Third Party Logistics Provider Permit from the Division of Drugs, Devices, and Cosmetics of the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation.

Quality One Wireless granted a Third Party Logistics Provider Permit from the Division of Drugs, Devices, and Cosmetics of the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation encompassing prescription drugs and cosmetics

The Division of Drugs, Devices and Cosmetics safeguards the health, safety, and welfare of the citizens of the state of Florida from injury due to the use of adulterated, contaminated, misbranded drugs, drug ingredients and cosmetics by administering the provisions of the Florida Drug and Cosmetic Act.

Quality One Wireless went through an extensive application process which included an on-site inspection and audit performed by the DBPR (Department of Business & Professional Regulation) and resulted in the issuance of the 3PL License. This particular permit encompasses prescription drugs and cosmetics, allowing Quality One Wireless to execute 3PL services for customers within these categories.

"We are proud and excited to receive this State of Florida 3PL License. Quality Once Wireless continues to expand its service portfolio with the same core principles of Quality, Passion, Family and Integrity that have led world class services within other industries that we are currently servicing. Quality One Wireless thanks the Governor's office for their guidance and support throughout the application process. We are looking forward to providing additional services in the State of Florida as well as growing our footprint nationwide," said Victor Anez, COO at Quality One Wireless.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Visit Q1's post on this at https://q1w.com/quality-one-granted-3pl-permit-from-the-florida-department-of-business-professional-regulation/

ABOUT Q1

Q1, LLC (https://www.q1w.com) is a global leader in wireless distribution, providing complete solutions to mobile device manufacturers (OEM/ODM), US carriers, retailers, and consumers. Founded in 1993 by its predecessor, Quality One Wireless, LLC, and headquartered in Orlando, FL, Q1 is a minority-owned company. Unlike other wireless industry suppliers, Q1 manages the entire wireless device product life cycle from product development to channel distribution, warranty reverse logistics, repair and second life sales. Q1 has 200,000 square feet of facility space in Orlando, FL, offices in Parsippany, NJ, Atlanta, GA, plus two domestic call centers. Other services include customization for niche markets, IOT, M2M solutions, engineering, quality control, 3PL and 4PL logistics, supply chain management, handset insurance, and buy-back and trade-in programs. Q1 is also a certified Responsible Recycler (R2) OHSAS 18001. ISO 14001 and ISO 9001 Supplier.

Media Contact

Mick Olinik

4078573737

[email protected]

SOURCE Quality One Wireless