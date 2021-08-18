Florida DIY Blogger Wins $10,000 For Charity in FrogTape Paintover Challenge®

During the challenge, 15 talented home décor bloggers redesigned a room in their home using only paint, painter's tape and a $1,000 budget. Each transformation was inspired by one of the five 2021 FrogTap e ® Design Trends , identified by celebrity interior designer Taniya Nayak. To see all the room transformations, visit FrogTapePaintoverChallenge.com .

"This year's Paintover Challenge participants demonstrated how simple and affordable it can be to transform the look and feel of a space with a little paint," said Allison Shagovac, influencer marketing manager, Shurtape Technologies, LLC, which markets FrogTape® brand products. "The participants embraced the design trends with chic color choices and trendy accessories, while adding their own unique touch to each trend."

Inspired by the 'Rest Easy' design trend, Hartley took what she had and refreshed her bathroom for a more contemporary feel. With a few different shades of gray in a high-gloss finish, she took her plain, white shower tiles to the next level. Next, she used plywood and paint to create a faux shiplap on the walls outside of the shower. Pulling it all together, Hartley added a fresh coat of dark green paint and gold accents to her vanity, creating a modern-looking space that will be used to relax and refresh.

"My goal for this project was to create a calming space for my family to relax and unwind. I love that my daughters now start and end their days in a soothing environment. And of course, now that it's pretty, I sneak in to use the tub for a relaxing soak sometimes too," said Hartley. "Using paint to restore what we already had kept the project efficient and on budget. The variety of FrogTape® brand painter's tape eliminated any concerns about paint bleeds or touch ups, regardless of the surface texture. It's really satisfying to use the space knowing I completed the project with my own two hands."

"The best part of the contest is competing for a donation to Guadalupe Center, an organization I'm really passionate about," Hartley added. "I'm thrilled to be contributing to their mission of breaking the cycle of poverty through education for youth in Immokalee."

