Florida Fans Have a New Way to Mow With Gator Pride

"As college sports fans ourselves, we know all too well the challenges of getting yard work done in time for the game," said Cloutier. "Now, Gator fans can spend less time mowing and more time doing the things they truly love."

When Florida fans purchase select Radius or Lazer Z zero-turn mowers, they can purchase an upgrade to a limited-edition, University of Florida Gators comfort seat. Not only does the seat show their fandom, but the full-suspension system is also a dramatic improvement in comfort versus non-suspension designs.

"For more than 35 years, Exmark has been synonymous with the world's most innovative, durable, comfortable and low-maintenance mowers and lawn care equipment," Cloutier said. "These are just a few of the reasons why top landscape professionals trust Exmark 2-to-1 over the next best-selling brand of zero-turn mowers."

Visit Exmark.com/college to learn more about the Take It To The House Sales Event, including a list of participating dealers, a full list of the 30+ available schools and complete offer details.

