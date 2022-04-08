Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Signs Bold New Patients' Rights Bill at The Glenview at Pelican Bay

Bill protects visitation rights of residents in Florida even during a pandemic

NAPLES, Fla., April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Glenview at Pelican Bay, one of Southwest Florida's top senior lifestyle communities, welcomed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to sign a key bill protecting patients' rights.

The Glenview at Pelican Bay Executive Director Patrick Noonan and his staff join Governor Ron DeSantis to commemorate the signing of the "No Patient Left Alone Act" into law at the award-winning Naples retirement community. The Glenview was selected as the site for the bill-signing in part because of its Gold Seal status, recognizing excellence in long-term care. Governor Ron DeSantis signs House Bill 987 and Senate Bill 988 on the campus of The Glenview at Pelican Bay. The new legislation protects visitation rights for nursing home and hospital patients.

DeSantis was in Naples on Wednesday to sign House Bill 987 and Senate Bill 988, establishing broad protections for nursing home and hospital visitors, dubbed the "No Patient Left Alone Act." The bills require intermediate care facilities for the developmentally disabled, developmentally disabled centers, nursing homes, assisted living facilities and hospice facilities to create policies and procedures for in-person visitation.

"We were delighted to host Gov. DeSantis as he signed a bill that will help ensure that patients can see their families during their time of need," said Patrick Noonan, the executive director of The Glenview at Pelican Bay. "We witnessed first-hand the toll it took on our residents and their families when visitation was restricted during the pandemic. We are glad this bill will help ensure family members have physical contact with their loved ones when they need them."

The Glenview at Pelican Bay was chosen to host this event in part because it earned the prestigious Governor's Gold Seal Award for Excellence in Long-Term Care in January of 2019 and in 2022. Receiving the Governor's Gold Seal Award means patients can be confident that The Glenview's Premier Place Health Center meets exceptionally high standards of care and service.

Additionally, The Glenview at Pelican Bay was named as one of the country's best nursing homes for short-term rehabilitation in a 2021-22 survey by U.S. News and World Report. Its parent company, Life Care Services, has been voted No. 1 for customer satisfaction with an independent senior living community for three years in a row.

The Glenview at Pelican Bay is a proud member of Leading Age Florida, a not-for-profit advocacy group focused on senior care.

