Florida Homebuying Fair Gives Crucial Advice During a Volatile Housing Market

On July 16, prospective homebuyers will meet industry experts – face-to-face for free.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hundreds of South Floridians will attend the annual Florida Homebuying Fair at Volunteer Park on Saturday, July 16.

The free event gives prospective but often-overwhelmed homebuyers the chance to meet Realtors®, mortgage brokers, title companies, appraisers, and HUD-certified housing counselors. It's an informative and no-pressure environment.

Are you ready to buy a home, but you aren't sure where to start? Come to the Homebuying Fair to get all the information you need. You can also connect with all the professionals you need to make your dreams to buy a home into reality.

Purchasing a home in the current market is not an easy task. "At Consolidated Credit our housing counselors interact with people who have financial goals, and for many South Florida families, buying a home is one of the most critical on their list," says Sandra Tobon Consolidated Credit's Director of Housing & Community Outreach.

At the fair people will have the opportunity to ask the experts about the options and steps they need to take to buy a home. The event will put people in front of community resources to assist them on their homebuying journey.

The Florida Homebuying Fair has earned a reputation as the go-to location for free one-on-one HUD-approved counseling. This coaching – available in English and Spanish – lets Floridians with weak credit devise a plan to get them into a home while still sticking to a budget. There are similar services for veterans and current military service members.

Sponsored by major financial institutions, the Florida Homebuying Fair has become the must-attend event for local homebuyers.

WHEN: Saturday, July 16, 2022, 10:00 am – 3:00 pm

WHERE: Volunteer Park, 12050 W Sunrise Blvd., Plantation, FL 33323 (Map)

For information, call 888-881-3576 or visit http://www.thehomebuyingfair.com/

About: In nearly 30 years, Consolidated Credit has helped over 10 million people overcome challenges with debt and financial issues. Its mission is to assist families throughout the United States to end financial crises and solve money management issues through education and professional counseling.

