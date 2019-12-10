Florida Honey Pot Farms Introduces for the First Time Ever CBD Terpenes-Infused Honey

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Honey Pot Farms announced, for the very first time available on the market, Terpene-Enhanced Honey. Designed by women leaders of the industry, Kat Almulla and Renee Kirwan have handcrafted the most unique organic CBD honey with special blends of botanical terpenes.

Florida Honey Pot Farms is combining the known medicinal benefits of CBD and home-grown Florida honey with more than one favorite terpene strain, giving each of their Bee Chill, Bee Fluid and Bee Relieved collections a distinct smell, taste and differentiating effect.

CBD honey by Florida Honey Pot Farms

Bee Chill combines the fresh, earthy terpene nerolidol with the most common terpene in the world, pinene, and the sweet citrus smell and taste of geraniol into one 4 oz or 8 oz jar of organic, natural honey.

Bee Fluid consists of the terpenes myrcene, humulene, and pinene, giving Bee Fluid an herbal aroma, delivering a powerful anti-inflammatory boost that is all-natural and tastes delicious.

Bee Relieved is their super honey, infused with Broad-spectrum CBD and enhanced with terpene profiles terpineol, a-bisabolol, citral, and b-caryophyllene, giving it natural anti-inflammatory properties.

Their fruit and CBD-infused Honey include flavors like:

Harvest Blend Wildflower honey comes from bees that have collected and sourced their nectar from wildflowers, making it their most traditional tasting honey -- perfect for everyday salads and cup(s) of coffee.

Cranberry Chutney Orange Blossom honey is a naturally harvested honey made to give a refreshing and soothing response. With light hints of orange infused with Broad-spectrum CBD, this honey goes great with a morning toast or any cup of tea.

Ginger Orange Blossom honey is also a naturally harvested honey made with aromatic ginger, giving it the properties of an antioxidant. This honey pairs great with one's favorite fruits or granola.

Subscribe to Florida Honey Pot Farms' emails on their website to be the first to know about new flavors, terpene profiles, and deals that will be available to start in 2020.

About Us:

Florida Honey Pot Farms handcrafts organic, CBD-infused honey, using only the highest-quality CBD and terpenes. Florida Honey Pot Farms currently offers its products online or at select Florida locations.

Media Contact:

Florida Hone Pot Farms

Phone: 407-930-1456

Email: info@floridahoneypotfarms.com

Related Images

cbd-infused-honey.jpg

CBD Infused Honey

CBD honey by Florida Honey Pot Farms

Related Links

Facebook

Instagram

SOURCE Florida Honey Pot Farms

Related Links

https://floridahoneypotfarms.com

