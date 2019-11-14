Florida International University and MITRE Establish Strategic Partnership

MIAMI, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida International University and MITRE, a not-for-profit corporation dedicated to research and development in the public interest, have entered into a strategic partnership to work on the most significant challenges facing the nation. The partnership will involve joint efforts to promote innovation to benefit the government and the public; enhance economic development in South Florida; and enhance FIU student talent development and preparation in key areas driving 21st century innovation and job creation.

The partnership requires both parties to bring together diverse skills and capabilities to perform joint R&D and develop talent to address priorities such as: artificial intelligence and machine learning; the future of work and development of the 21st century workforce; digital health; protecting personal data and identities; social media integrity and combating disinformation campaigns; protecting critical national infrastructure against cyber threats; and enabling safe operations in air and space transportation.



"This collaboration with MITRE is exactly what we need to accelerate our research and ensure that our learners have the best preparation and hands-on experience as they enter the workforce," said FIU President Mark B. Rosenberg. "MITRE has an impressive reach into many partnerships across sectors that will define the next century in the world of work and a history of consequential R&D with the federal government. This initiative will help to place FIU talent at the forefront of creating that future."

The FIU lead on this relationship is Senior Vice President of Academic & Student Affairs Elizabeth Bejar. Dr. Bejar indicated that the partnership with MITRE will likely include micro credentialing, targeted internships, and apprenticeships, which will positively impact the community beyond traditional FIU students.

"The relationship with FIU provides a unique opportunity to leverage our shared values and our mission to solve problems for a safer world," said Dr. Jason Providakes, MITRE president and CEO. "Together, our work will have local, national, and global impact. FIU's vision in creating new programs such as the Internet of Things (IoT) degree, and our ability to leverage the university's talent on national priorities is just one example of how we can build the future together and enhance global competitiveness."

James Cook, MITRE vice president of strategic engagement and partnerships and the MITRE lead for the partnership, added, "Through our collaborative research and work for our sponsors, MITRE and FIU will develop, enhance, and expand opportunities for FIU students and MITRE employees. As part of the agreement, MITRE and FIU senior leadership are engaged in executing a joint action, impact-oriented strategy and plan to accelerate this important work across all levels of our organizations."

The FIU and MITRE partnership will also develop top talent in South Florida as a national resource and leverage FIU's teaching and research faculty, students, and alumni in the community to develop the solutions-centered approaches to continue to innovate and lead this nation through the 21st century.

