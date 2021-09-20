Florida Lecture Series To Hold Six Events

LAKELAND, Fla., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lawton M. Chiles Center for Florida History Florida Lecture Series returns to the campus of historic Florida Southern College for the 2021-22 academic season with a slate of six speeches set to enlighten and entertain audiences.

The series opens Sept. 29 with a talk in Branscomb Auditorium by Florida journalist Craig Pittman titled "The State You're In: Florida Men, Florida Women, and other Wildlife."

Following Pittman will be Jason Vuic, a writer from Texas, who will speak Oct. 28 in Branscomb Auditorium on "Swamp Peddlers."

On Nov. 4, Boyd Murphree, of the University of Florida, and Robert Taylor, of Florida Institute of Technology, will speak about Florida governors at the Polk County History Center in Bartow.

The series then returns to Branscomb Auditorium on Jan. 13 for a program presented by Mary E. Adkins of the University of Florida School of Law titled "Chesterfield Smith: America's Lawyer."

Janis Owens, a writer from Newberry, will speak on Feb. 10 in Branscomb Auditorium. Her talk is titled, "Doing What Comes Naturally: A Cracker Talks Stories."

In the final lecture on March 17, Florida Southern College professor Jose Garcia and Victor Triay of Middletown, Connecticut, will talk about the Mariel boatlift from Cuba. The location for this event has not been determined.

Originating in 1995, the Florida Lecture Series is a forum that brings speakers to the Florida Southern Campus who explore Florida lifestyles and culture. The series covers a wide range of disciplines including history, public affairs, law, sociology, criminology, anthropology, literature, and art. The objective of the series is to bring members of the community, faculty and student body together to interact with and learn from leading authorities in their fields.

The performances are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Because of social distancing protocols, masks will be required at all events in Branscomb Auditorium. Attendance will be limited to 365 people for the Branscomb Auditorium events as well.

