Florida luxury building The DeMarcay gears up for groundbreaking

SARASOTA, Fla., May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The DeMarcay, a luxuriously appointed residential condominium project in downtown Sarasota being developed by GK Development, will break ground this fall, having secured all permits and approvals needed to move forward.

With a city of Sarasota building permit in hand, the developer recently completed its wind tunnel testing for the soon-to-be-constructed high rise on Palm Avenue, and is finalizing the structural design and building cladding based on these results.

Exterior of The DeMarcay

"By completing a wind tunnel test, we have gone beyond what is required by code to ensure this building is constructed in the best possible manner. This offers future residents peace of mind in knowing that we are designing our building to the highest standards of structural integrity as well as maximizing water resistance during a storm," said Greg Kveton, partner at GK Development. "We are very excited to be so close to breaking ground and seeing this building come to life."

Now open, the new showroom and sales gallery for The DeMarcay sets the stage for the building, where exceptional interiors, unmatched location and incomparable gulf and city views come together. Located directly across the street from the project at 32 S. Palm Avenue in Sarasota, the sales gallery provides a preview of the planned high-rise condominium development through a variety of visuals.

A 45" tall scale model of the building is situated at the showroom's entrance for easy reference, and two full-sized vignettes display the well-appointed kitchens and bathrooms which include many deluxe finishes which are included as standard.

GK Development has secured Parker Walter Group Architects and interior designer Ma'am Design Collective for the project. Voeller Construction is the general contractor, and construction financing has been arranged through BB&T.

"The vision for The DeMarcay was to honor the style of the original structure while pulling the interiors into a more modern space," said Marcie Blanco, founder of Ma'am Design Collective. "The Mission Revival style of architecture has an inherent warmth that we want to capitalize on without falling into the spaces feeling stodgy, old fashioned and dark. We want it to feel like a fresh throwback, meeting the expectations of today's buyers, while paying respect to the history."

The project preserves the historic façade and blends with the neighborhood fabric and aesthetic of the quaint Palm Avenue. The building will feature historical artifacts that date back to when the structures served as a cigar factory and a hotel.

"We are going to incorporate actual architectural salvage from the original hotel where we can, which may come in the form of utilizing the former room doors," said Blanco.

The 18-story building will boast a resort-style rooftop pool with expansive waterfront views of the Gulf of Mexico and Sarasota Bay. Ranging from 1,144 to 3,106 square feet, the floor plans will have the flexibility to combine units for larger square footage. A one-bedroom unit starts at $630,000. The boutique luxury building is slated to break ground this fall, with construction scheduled to be complete by early 2021.

For more information, call 941-404-8858 or visit TheDeMarcay.com.

About The DeMarcay

The DeMarcay at 33 S. Palm Avenue will include 39 luxuriously appointed modern residences with the convenience and excitement of downtown living. The DeMarcay will have luxury amenities, including 24-hour valet service, state-of-the-art fitness center, clubroom and rare rooftop pool with sweeping views of the bay for every resident. Situated high above the collection of Zagat-rated restaurants, galleries and entertainment venues nearby, its historic address and the convenience make the building a prime location for downtown dwellers. The sales center at 32 S. Palm Avenue is open now. Arrange an appointment by calling 941-404-8858 or visiting TheDeMarcay.com.

