Florida Medical Association Announces Partnership with PatientPop

SANTA MONICA, Calif., April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PatientPop announced today that it is working with the Florida Medical Association (FMA) as a preferred vendor to bring the PatientPop practice growth platform and PatientPop Telehealth to FMA members. Association members can now get two months of PatientPop Telehealth at no charge.

The new PatientPop Telehealth solution is easy-to-use, secure, and 100% HIPAA-compliant, delivering everything a provider needs for virtual care including digital patient registration and HD two-way video.

Providers can use PatientPop Telehealth integrated with the PatientPop practice growth platform to attract and retain patients for life, plus provide virtual care when patients need a safe and convenient way to see their doctor.

"The PatientPop Telehealth solution gives our provider members the technology, resources, and tools they need to serve their patients during the COVID-19 national emergency," said Ronald Giffler, M.D., President at the FMA.

"We're looking forward to working with the FMA to bring virtual care to their members at a time when providers need it most," said Jessica Neyer, Senior Director of Strategy at PatientPop. "Telehealth is now providing the continuity of care that patients require, and PatientPop helps practices adopt this technology with a complete, secure, and compliant solution at a critical time."

For more information on how to sign up for PatientPop Telehealth and the PatientPop practice growth platform through the FMA, visit patientpop.com/FMA .

About the Florida Medical Association

Founded in 1874, the Florida Medical Association is a professional association dedicated to the service and assistance of Doctors of Medicine and Doctors of Osteopathic Medicine in Florida. The FMA represents more than 25,000 members on issues of legislation and regulatory affairs, medical economics and education, public health, and ethical and legal issues.

About PatientPop

PatientPop is the leader in practice growth with the only all-in-one solution that empowers healthcare providers to improve every digital touchpoint of the patient journey. As experts in the healthcare technology space, PatientPop makes it easy for providers to promote their practice online, attract patients, and retain them for life.

With a commitment to continuous innovation, PatientPop helps practices attract more patients, manage their online reputation, modernize the patient experience, automate their front office, and integrate with the most widely used EMRs for a holistic approach to practice growth. For more information, visit patientpop.com .

