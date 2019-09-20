Florida Medical Cannabis Conference & Exhibition
Sep 20, 2019, 19:11 ET
NAPLES, Fla., Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Florida Medical Cannabis Conference & Exhibition (FMCCE 2020) will be held June 26 - 28, 2020, at the Naples Grand Beach Resort in Naples, Florida. This conference is a networking and educational forum on the subject of medical cannabis.
This conference is designed for attendees who are active or interested in the medical cannabis industry.
For medical professionals and entrepreneurs, the conference will cover a range of topics, all relevant to the medical cannabis industry, as it pertains to the State of Florida, including but not limited to:
- Government Regulation & Policies
- Anticipated Reform
- Cultivation
- Processing
- Dispensing
- Legal Concerns
- Emerging Topics
- Running a Medical Cannabis Business
For medical professionals, topics will include:
- Introduction to Cannabis as Medicine
- Research for Specific Medical Conditions
- Symptoms and Diagnosis
- Proper Dosage
- Contraindications & Drug Interactions
"Education is the key to raising awareness of the clinical uses for medical cannabis." said Ron Watson, CEO of Watson Strategies. "This conference will provide a forum for industry leaders to expand their social capital, and healthcare professionals to expand their knowledge about medical benefits and applications."
Those that should consider attending include:
- Advocacy Groups
- City and County Commissions
- Entrepreneurs
- Equipment Suppliers
- Insurance Providers
- Investment Bankers and Venture Capitalist
- Legal Experts
- Legislators
- Lobbyists
- Cannabis growers and distributors
- Media
- Medical/Clinical Researchers and Students
- Physicians
- Regulators
- Trade Associations
For information on submitting an abstract for an oral or poster presentation, becoming a sponsor, or exhibiting please visit the conference web site at: http://www.fmcce.org
SOURCE The Florida Medical Cannabis Conference & Exhibition
Share this article