Florida Police Officers Disrupt Flash Mob At Aventura Mall … And Then This Happens

In a choreographed routine, Aventura Police Department Officers Chris Gatti and Manny Gonzalez pretended to shut the flash mob down before immersing themselves in the dance. Shoppers immediately pulled out their phones to record the surprise. The videos have garnered thousands of views in just two days and have been picked up by media outlets.

The routine was created by Sean Green and performed by Sean's Dance Factory, an award-winning team based in West Palm Beach.

"We enjoy being a destination where our Miami community and visitors can come together," said Anabel Llopis, senior director of sales and marketing for Aventura Mall. "Surprising our guests with a performance by local artists and first responders made for a really special moment."

Aventura Mall is the best place to shop in Miami and one of the top shopping centers in the U.S. Anchored by Nordstrom and Bloomingdale's, the center is highlighted by a mix of over 300 luxury boutiques and shopper favorites, including Apple, Adidas, Anthropologie, Burberry, Cartier, Givenchy, Gucci, H&M, Louis Vuitton, MCM, Microsoft, Sephora, Topshop Topman and Zara. Aventura Mall also features more than 50 eateries and restaurants, including Treats Food Hall, and the experiential Arts Aventura Mall program showcasing 20 museum-quality pieces in a range of mediums. Aventura Mall is open Monday through Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., and Sunday, 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Call (305) 935-1110 or visit online at www.aventuramall.com.

SOURCE Aventura Mall

