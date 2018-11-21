Florida Realtors® and feXpro in Belgium Sign MoU

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Realtors and feXpro, a top real estate organization in Belgium, today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for 2018-2019. The MoU establishes the cooperation of the two Realtor organizations in developing a mutually beneficial relationship for their respective association members.

"As professionals in the real estate industry, we take pride in providing our knowledge and expertise to clients in Florida, Belgium and throughout the world," said 2018 Florida Realtors President Christine Hansen. "Florida Realtors and feXpro share common goals. We look forward to continuing our partnership and building more connections that increase trans-national business opportunities for all of our members."

As part of the agreement, Florida Realtors and feXpro "affirm the value of international collaboration and agree to exchange information in the general field of real estate, promote professionalism in the real estate industry and engage in other activities that provide mutual benefits."

Founded in 2013, feXpro covers the Flemish and Brussels markets. Its members are real estate professionals, notaries, architects, real estate developers, builders and appraisers. The organization offers accredited training for the real estate profession and serves as the National Association of Realtors' bilateral partner in Belgium.

Following their motto: "Knowledge and experience are only of use when being exchanged," feXpro supports activities that exchange knowledge and experience. That's why, according to 2018-19 feXpro President Glenn Geyssens, establishing this relationship between Florida Realtors and feXpro enables both organizations to develop a greater mutual understanding and more opportunities for collaboration.

Serving as "the voice for real estate in Florida," Florida Realtors is the largest professional trade association in the state with more than 180,000 Realtor members in 52 local real estate boards and associations.

The MoU announcement took place today at Florida Realtors headquarters in Orlando, Fla. Along with Geyssens and Hansen, also present at the event were Florida Realtors 2019 CEO Margy Grant; Willy Haegens, honorary president and founder of feXpro; Christian Bohyn, a member of the Osceola County Association of Realtors and the National Association of Realtors® (NAR) ambassador to Belgium and the Netherlands; Maria Grulich, Florida Realtors director of global business; and additional members of feXpro and Florida Realtors. More than 30 members of feXpro participated in the Florida visit.

Sponsors include the Orlando Regional Realtor® Association, the Osceola County Association of Realtors, The Grove and MoneyCorp.

Florida Realtors® Media Center website is available at http://media.floridarealtors.org.

