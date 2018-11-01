Florida Realtors® and the Panamanian Association of Real Estate Brokers and Promoters (ACOBIR) Sign Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for 2018

BOSTON, Nov. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Realtors® and the Panamanian Association of Real Estate Brokers and Promoters (ACOBIR) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for 2018. The MoU establishes the cooperation of the two Realtor organizations in developing a mutually beneficial relationship for their respective association members.

"As professionals in the real estate industry, we take pride in providing our knowledge and expertise to clients in Florida, Panama and throughout the world," said 2018 Florida Realtors President Christine Hansen. "Florida Realtors and the Panamanian Association of Real Estate Brokers and Promoters share common goals. We look forward to continuing our partnership and building more connections that increase trans-national business opportunities for all of our members."

As part of the agreement, Florida Realtors and the ACOBIR "affirm the value of international collaboration and agree to exchange information in the general field of real estate, promote professionalism in the real estate industry and engage in other activities that provide mutual benefits."

According to the Panamanian leaders, establishing these relationships between Florida Realtors and ACOBIR enables both organizations to develop a greater mutual understanding and more opportunities for collaboration.

The signing of the agreement took place today at the National Association of Realtors®' (NAR) 2018 Realtor Conference & Trade Expo in Boston, Massachusetts. Florida Realtors 2018 President-Elect Eric Sain attended the signing along with President Hansen. Also participating were Aldo Giovanni Stagnaro, president of the Panamanian Association of Real Estate Brokers and Promoters and its executive director, Xenia Kwai Ben; Brian Woods, NAR 2018 presidential liaison to Panama; Cleberto Copetti, 2018 chair of the Orlando Regional Realtor Association (ORRA) Panama Global Ambassador Association; and Maria Grulich, Florida Realtors director of global business.

Florida Realtors® serves as the voice for real estate in Florida. It provides programs, services, continuing education, research and legislative representation to its 180,000 members in 52 boards/associations. Florida Realtors® Media Center website is available at http://media.floridarealtors.org.

SOURCE Florida Realtors

